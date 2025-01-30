Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested During Press Conference Over Rape Allegations

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested on a rape charge today in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, as police acted on allegations of sexual exploitation. Rathore, who represents Sitapur, was taken into custody during a press briefing.

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested today in connection with a rape case. Rathore, who serves as the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur and is also the General Secretary of the Congress’ Uttar Pradesh unit, was taken into custody during a press conference, shocking both the media and the public.

The arrest follows serious allegations from a woman who filed a complaint on January 17, accusing Rathore of sexually exploiting her over the past four years. She claims that Rathore had promised to marry her and help further her political career. Along with her complaint, the woman shared call details and recordings, which she says provide evidence of the exploitation.

In addition to the woman’s complaint, her husband filed another complaint last week. He named Rathore and his son, accusing them of pressuring the family to settle the case. These allegations have further intensified the controversy surrounding Rathore.

The arrest comes after a series of legal setbacks for Rathore. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court recently rejected his anticipatory bail petition and ordered him to surrender. Prior to this, a court in Sitapur had also dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail on January 23.

Before joining the Congress, Rathore had contested Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as both a BJP candidate and an Independent. He had also been associated with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.

Rathore’s arrest marks a major development in the case, as the politician now faces serious legal challenges. The public is closely watching the case to see how the situation unfolds and what impact it will have on Rathore’s political career, as well as the Congress party’s standing in the state.

