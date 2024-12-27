“Vitiligo A Valid Reason To Reject Recruitment In Central Armed Forces”: Delhi HC

Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Delhi High Court has ruled that a candidate with vitiligo is not eligible for recruitment as an Assistant Commandant in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), affirming that the condition is a valid disqualification under ITBP rules.

In a significant judgment, the Delhi High Court has recently ruled that a candidate with vitiligo is not eligible for recruitment as an Assistant Commandant in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), affirming that the condition is a valid disqualification under ITBP rules.

The petitioner challenged the rejection of his application, arguing that his vitiligo was confined to covered areas of his body. He pointed to Air Force recruitment guidelines, which allow candidates with vitiligo in concealed areas to be considered for certain roles.

Representing the Ministry of Home Affairs and ITBP, Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit argued that ITBP recruitment rules specifically list vitiligo as a disqualifying condition. This criterion was clearly mentioned in the job advertisement and supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ 2015 guidelines, which identify vitiligo as grounds for rejection.

What Bench Says?

The Division Bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Shailender Kaur upheld the ITBP’s decision, stating, “Vitiligo is unequivocally listed as a disqualifying condition for the recruitment process. The guidelines and conditions specified in the advertisement must be strictly adhered to. The fact that other branches of the armed forces have different rules cannot influence the criteria for ITBP recruitment. The petitioner’s rejection is in full compliance with the prescribed rules.”

The court clarified that recruitment policies must be followed as outlined in the official advertisement, and differences in eligibility criteria across armed forces branches cannot be applied universally.

Vitiligo is a long-term autoimmune condition where the skin loses pigmentation due to the destruction of melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing skin color. This results in distinct, milky-white patches on the skin. While the condition is not contagious or life-threatening, it is classified as a disqualifying factor under ITBP’s recruitment regulations.

The ruling underscores the importance of adhering to specified recruitment criteria and highlights the challenges faced by candidates with medical conditions when seeking roles in the armed forces.

