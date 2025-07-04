Vulgar & Sexist Remarks on Woman CS: Karnataka HC gives temporary relief to BJP MLC; ‘Politicians are going to a new low’ : HC

The Karnataka High Court, on Friday granted temporary relief to the Chief Whip and BJP MLC N. Ravikumar in the case related to his alleged derogatory, vulgar, and sexist remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, but the court expressed concern over the deteriorating standards of language used by politicians. Hearing a petition challenging the FIR and to quash it, the High Court bench headed by Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued an interim order directing that no coercive action be taken against Ravikumar until July 8.

The court also issued a stern directive to Ravikumar to cooperate with the investigation.

Expressing displeasure, the bench observed that the language used by politicians has stooped to a new low. “Politicians are going to a new low,” the bench remarked.

Ravikumar’s counsel submitted that his client, while protesting in front of Vidhana Soudha, had issued a statement criticizing the insensitivity of the Chief Minister and the state government, which was now being given a political twist.

The bench questioned the prosecution on whether the complaint was based solely on a media clip. Responding to this, Special Public Prosecutor BA Belliappa played the video clip containing Ravikumar’s alleged derogatory statement at the court’s request and urged the bench not to grant him any relief. He also brought to the court’s notice that even IAS officers in the state had strongly protested against the remarks.

The prosecutor further argued that granting bail to Ravikumar could demoralize the police force. He also highlighted Ravikumar’s alleged objectionable remarks about Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum.

Earlier, reacting to the controversy, N. Ravikumar had clarified that he had not made any derogatory remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

In a press statement, Ravikumar said, “I am shocked by the circulation of selective video clips and claims in print and social media alleging that I have spoken in a derogatory manner against the Chief Secretary.”

The Karnataka police had filed an FIR against Ravikumar on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

The Karnataka IAS Officers’ Association has condemned Ravikumar’s alleged remarks and demanded an unconditional apology.

Ravikumar allegedly made the controversial statement on July 1 in the presence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and several police officials.

According to the Congress, Ravikumar, while expressing displeasure over the Chief Secretary’s absence during the submission of a BJP delegation’s memorandum, allegedly mocked her by saying she works for CM Siddaramaiah during the day and works for the government at night.

