Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > India > Vulgar & Sexist Remarks on Woman CS: Karnataka HC gives temporary relief to BJP MLC; ‘Politicians are going to a new low’ : HC

Vulgar & Sexist Remarks on Woman CS: Karnataka HC gives temporary relief to BJP MLC; ‘Politicians are going to a new low’ : HC

The Karnataka High Court has granted temporary relief to the Chief Whip and BJP MLC N. Ravikumar in the case related to his alleged derogatory, vulgar, and sexist remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. However, the court expressed concern over the deteriorating standards of language used by politicians.

BJP MLC N Ravikumar

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 20:15:34 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Karnataka High Court, on Friday granted temporary relief to the Chief Whip and BJP MLC N. Ravikumar in the case related to his alleged derogatory, vulgar, and sexist remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, but the court expressed concern over the deteriorating standards of language used by politicians. Hearing a petition challenging the FIR and to quash it, the High Court bench headed by Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued an interim order directing that no coercive action be taken against Ravikumar until July 8.

The court also issued a stern directive to Ravikumar to cooperate with the investigation.

Expressing displeasure, the bench observed that the language used by politicians has stooped to a new low. “Politicians are going to a new low,” the bench remarked.

Ravikumar’s counsel submitted that his client, while protesting in front of Vidhana Soudha, had issued a statement criticizing the insensitivity of the Chief Minister and the state government, which was now being given a political twist.

The bench questioned the prosecution on whether the complaint was based solely on a media clip. Responding to this, Special Public Prosecutor BA Belliappa played the video clip containing Ravikumar’s alleged derogatory statement at the court’s request and urged the bench not to grant him any relief. He also brought to the court’s notice that even IAS officers in the state had strongly protested against the remarks.

The prosecutor further argued that granting bail to Ravikumar could demoralize the police force. He also highlighted Ravikumar’s alleged objectionable remarks about Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum.

Earlier, reacting to the controversy, N. Ravikumar had clarified that he had not made any derogatory remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

In a press statement, Ravikumar said, “I am shocked by the circulation of selective video clips and claims in print and social media alleging that I have spoken in a derogatory manner against the Chief Secretary.”

The Karnataka police had filed an FIR against Ravikumar on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

The Karnataka IAS Officers’ Association has condemned Ravikumar’s alleged remarks and demanded an unconditional apology.

Ravikumar allegedly made the controversial statement on July 1 in the presence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and several police officials.

According to the Congress, Ravikumar, while expressing displeasure over the Chief Secretary’s absence during the submission of a BJP delegation’s memorandum, allegedly mocked her by saying she works for CM Siddaramaiah during the day and works for the government at night.

 Also read: Marathi Slapgate Row: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Hooliganism In The Name Of Language Pride Won’t Be Tolerated’

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: BJP MLC N RavikumarBJP MLC N Ravikumar vulgar remarksSR Krishna Kumar
Advertisement

More News

Microsoft Closes Its Pakistan Office After Twenty-Five Years
French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush
Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know
D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb
India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB
India Will Sign Trade Deals Only If National Interest Is Secured: Piyush Goyal
Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?
Who Gets To Be Called A Doctor? Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctors’ Day Post Sparks Heated Clash With Liver Doc On Who’s A ‘Real Doctor’
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston
Terrorists Acted on Their Dharma, Armed Forces Responded with Their Karma: Rajnath Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?