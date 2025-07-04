Live Tv
Home > India > Marathi Slapgate Row: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Hooliganism In The Name Of Language Pride Won’t Be Tolerated’

Marathi Slapgate Row: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Hooliganism In The Name Of Language Pride Won’t Be Tolerated’

Fadnavis warns against hooliganism over Marathi language pride. He says taking the law into one’s own hands over language issues will not be tolerated. An FIR has been registered against seven members of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Mira Road assault case. The incident occurred on Sunday, hours after the Maharashtra government withdrew its orders on the implementation of the three-language policy in the state.

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis said the hooliganism won't be tolerated in the name of Marathi pride. (Credit: ANI)

Last Updated: July 4, 2025 19:36:36 IST
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 19:36:36 IST

Responding to the recent incidents of assault in the name of language, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the government will not tolerate hooliganism under the guise of Marathi pride.

Speaking to reporters over the Mira Road incident, where a shop owner was allegedly assaulted for not speaking in Marathi, Fadnavis said, “It is not wrong to be proud of the Marathi language in Maharashtra. But if someone indulges in hooliganism due to language, we will not tolerate it.”

Babulal Chaudhary, a 48-year-old shopkeeper who runs the ‘Jodhpur Sweet Shop’ in Mira Road near Mumbai, was assaulted by members of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS for asking them why speaking in Marathi should be compulsory, as per reports.

FIR Registered Against MNS Members in The Mira Road Assault Case

The police have filed an FIR against them under relevant sections of the BNS and taken action on the incident. MNS leaders defended the act, blaming the shop owner’s “arrogant attitude” for escalating the situation.

The men warned Chaudhary that he would not be allowed to do business in the area and, when he pointed out that all languages are spoken in Maharashtra, began raining slaps on him.

Reacting to the incident, the chief minister pointed out that many Marathi-speaking people also work and conduct business outside the state, and something similar could happen to them if such hooliganism is allowed.

Fadnavis further said, “We are proud of our Marathi, but injustice cannot be done to any language of India in this manner. And sometimes I am surprised that these people embrace English and create disputes over Hindi. What kind of thinking is this, and what kind of action is this?”

Slapgate Over Language Row

The attack on the shopkeeper had taken place on Sunday, hours after the Maharashtra government withdrew its orders on the implementation of the three-language policy in the state, which the opposition, including the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), had termed an attempt at Hindi imposition.

Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray had planned a massive protest against the three-language policy but will now mark ‘Marathi Vijay Diwas’ on Saturday to celebrate the withdrawal of the orders. 

