Is Dilip Ghosh Leaving BJP? Former Bengal BJP Chief Responds To Speculation

Shamik Bhattacharya, newly elected West Bengal president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was felicitated by the party at a ceremony held at the Science City Auditorium in Kolkata on Thursday. While all top leaders of the BJP attended the function, the absence of former state president Dilip Ghosh stood out, sparking speculation in the local media about his future in the saffron party, which has been trying to win Bengal for many years now.

While all the top BJP leaders attended the function, the absence of former state president Dilip Ghosh stood out, sparking speculation in the local media about his future in the saffron party, which has long been striving to make inroads in Bengal.

It is being speculated that Dilip Ghosh was not invited to the event. Asked if this was true, party sources confirmed that Dilip Ghosh was not invited. They told India News that central observers of the party had asked the state leadership not to invite Dilip Ghosh to the state president’s reception. Many questions are being raised about Dilip Ghosh’s future in the state BJP and in state politics.

Still With BJP: Dilip Ghosh

Speaking to India News on Friday, Dilip Ghosh sought to downplay the issue.

Asked to comment on what he has to say on the matter, the former state BJP president said, “I am a minor party worker. I try to fulfill the responsibility that the party gives me and make it successful. I try to be present at events where I am invited.”

Asked about the questions being raised about his visibly diminished role in state politics, Dilip Ghosh clarified that he has not left the political arena. He said he was very much in politics, and he is very much with the BJP.

‘Meeting CM Mamata Does Not Mean I Am Changing Party’

With the Trinamool Congress preparing for the mega event on July 21, when the party observes Martyrs Day, speculation is rife that Dilip Ghosh will switch to the ruling party on the day. The TMC observes Martyrs’ Day every year on July 21 in memory of the 13 people who died in police firing during a rally against the erstwhile Left Front government in 1993.

Dilip Ghosh dismissed the rumours while speaking to India News.

About his recent meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh said it did not mean he was changing the party. He made it clear that the party’s decision for the 2026 elections will be his decision.

Ghosh also said that change will come in Bengal through the BJP and not any other party.

About Samik Bhattacharya, the new president of West Bengal BJP, he said the party has grown, and there are many leaders now. “The person who is given the responsibility can go along with everyone. This is the positive side of the party,” he said.

Dilip Ghosh is known for springing surprises. Will the people of the state see any surprise in the next few days? Time will tell.

ALSO READ: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Names Vijay As CM Candidate For 2026; Rejects Alliance With BJP