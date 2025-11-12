Was Umar un-Nabi Trying To Destroy Proof After Faridabad Raid? Here Are The 5 Big Reasons

Described by his family as “quiet and studious,” 35-year-old Umar un-Nabi, a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir, has now emerged as a key suspect in the high-intensity blast near Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this week.

Umar, a medical professional by training, is believed to have been driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Lal Quila metro station on Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring several others.

Authorities say he is also linked to the recent Faridabad raids, where nearly 3,000 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered. The operation, led by national security agencies, exposed what investigators described as a “white-collar terror network” and resulted in the arrest of seven individuals including two doctors.

Revelations About Umar un-Nabi

1. Links to the Faridabad Raids

Investigators say Umar had direct connections with two doctors associated with the terror module uncovered in Faridabad shortly before the Red Fort explosion.

One of them, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, was known to Umar from their time at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, where both served as senior resident doctors. Later findings revealed Adeel had links with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), a militant group advocating Sharia rule.

Adeel, along with another doctor, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, allegedly used the Faridabad site to store explosives. Muzammil and Umar, both hailing from the same Pulwama village, also worked together at Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad.

“In Anantnag, Umar worked as a senior resident at GMC, where he met Dr Adeel. Later, in Faridabad, he and Dr Muzammil worked at Al-Falah University,”

said a Delhi Police Special Cell officer.

The three doctors, according to investigators, operated a terror logistics network stretching from Pulwama to the National Capital Region (NCR), with strong ties to JeM.

2. Attempts to Destroy Evidence

After the Faridabad raids linked the explosion to a wider terror network, officials believe Umar panicked and tried to destroy crucial evidence.

Investigators allege that he relocated materials linked to the crackdown and drove into Delhi carrying ammonium nitrate fuel oil and a detonator.

While several of his associates were detained in Faridabad and Jammu & Kashmir, Umar reportedly escaped. Officials say he acted “hastily,” fearing that investigators were closing in on him.

“Raids by security agencies across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama, and recovery of significant quantities of explosives, are believed to have led the suspect to act hastily under mounting pressure,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

3. The Bomb Was “Premature”

According to officers familiar with the case, the explosive device used in the Red Fort blast was not fully developed.

“The explosion was caused by panic and desperation due to raids carried out by the security agencies to nab them. The bomb was premature and not fully developed, thus limiting the impact,” an officer said.

Police confirmed that Umar was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort. Forensic analysis later established that the explosives used in the blast matched those recovered during the Faridabad raids.

“In a state of panic and desperation following the agencies’ success, he moved towards Red Fort. However, it is certain that this event was an integral part of the same chain of incidents that led to the exposure of a major terror network and the recovery of large quantities of explosives,” a Delhi Police officer told the media.

4. Carried Explosives to Delhi

Investigators also found that Umar had been acting nervously for weeks before the blast. He reportedly used five mobile numbers, all of which were switched off after October 30.

He had also stopped reporting for duty and went into hiding soon after the November 9 raids in Faridabad, which led to the seizure of 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate, along with detonators, timers, and rifles.

“He was under pressure and knew the circle was closing in,” said a senior officer. “When the ammonium nitrate seizures became public, he fled to Delhi with ammonium nitrate fuel oil and a detonator.”

5. CCTV Footage Places Umar at the Scene

A day after the deadly explosion near Red Fort, CCTV footage surfaced showing Umar behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 just minutes before the blast.

It was later confirmed that this wasn’t his first time driving the car. Another video from Faridabad’s Sector 37, dated October 29, captured Umar driving the same vehicle.

“We have information that he and Muzammil had known each other for years and were planning this (the Red Fort blast) at the university,” said an investigating officer.

READ MORE: What Is Ricin and Why Did a Gujarat Doctor’s Ricin Plot Raise Global Bio-Weapon Alarms?