Home > India > What Is Ricin and Why Did a Gujarat Doctor’s Ricin Plot Raise Global Bio-Weapon Alarms?

A Gujarat doctor’s arrest for allegedly producing ricin has alarmed authorities worldwide. Ricin, a deadly toxin from castor beans, is feared for its bio-weapon potential and lack of antidote.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 12, 2025 10:04:18 IST

What is Ricin?

Ricin is a deadly poison made from the waste of castor beans. Whether ingested, inhaled, or injected, only a small amount can kill you. It works by preventing your body’s cells from adequately producing the proteins they need to survive, which leads to organ damage and death. There is no antidote for ricin poisoning.

The Alleged Plot By the Gujarat Doctor

Recently, a doctor in Gujarat was arrested for allegedly attempting to create ricin. Authorities stated he had been researching how to create the substance and had collected materials associated with producing ricin. These actions made security sources very nervous because ricin is one of the most potent biological toxins known to humans.

Ricin as a Global Bio-Terrorism Weapon

Ricin may be a biological weapon due to it being inexpensive, readily available, and highly toxic in small amounts. Countries around the world have laws to oversee substances and compounds that could be used to create ricin. It has been used in assassination attempts in the past including a ricin laced umbrella that was used to kill the Bulgarian writer Georgi Markov in 1978.

Reactions of Authorities

Once authorities discovered what the Gujarat doctor was up to, they immediately stepped up security and initiated an investigation to make sure there were not larger networks or motives at play. Samples and electronics were sent for forensic investigation. The doctor was taken into custody following strict anti-terror laws.

Safety of the Public and Global Awareness

The case demonstrates the need for strict monitoring of toxic substances and public awareness about how dangerous these substances can be. Experts emphasize that ricin is a known threat, yet public safety and awareness can deter misuse of these substances, and avoid or prepare for negative public health outcomes, as well as the negative health and security implications of global communities. 

This article is for informational purposes only. It does not promote or encourage the creation, use, or handling of toxic substances in any form.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 10:04 AM IST
QUICK LINKS