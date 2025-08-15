Watch! Family Pleads Cab Driver To Stop, Driver Ignores And Keeps Driving

A couple and their children went through a frightening experience in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, when their cab driver allegedly drove rashly for several kilometres to avoid police. The family repeatedly begged the driver to stop, but he ignored their requests, leaving them in fear.

The incident took place during their journey from Greater Noida West to Connaught Place in New Delhi. About ten minutes into the ride, traffic policemen signalled the cab to stop. Instead, the driver reportedly sped up, sparking panic among the passengers.

Family’s Desperate Pleas Caught on Video

A viral video of the incident shows the family pleading with the driver to stop the vehicle. The man is heard saying, “I’ll talk to them, I’ll save you, I won’t let anything happen… Please stop, our child is scared.” The woman adds, “Bhaiya please, let us alight then you continue.”

The driver insisted he was “driving safely” but claimed he would be caught if he stopped. At times, the couple warned him their child was terrified and asked him to slow down so they could jump out. The family alleged the cab had earlier hit another car.

A family traveling from Noida to Delhi in an Uber was signaled to stop by police at a checkpoint. But the driver, whose documents were incomplete, refused to stop. The family, in tears, kept pleading for him to halt, but he didn’t budge.

Police Detain Driver, Seize Vehicle

The Noida Police confirmed action after the video was shared by a social media handle named “Greater Noida West.” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Noida said in a statement, “In connection with the aforementioned incident, the Phase-3 police station has taken immediate action and detained the cab driver. The related vehicle has been challaned and seized. A case has been registered regarding the incident, and necessary legal action is being taken.” The police have assured that strict measures will follow based on the investigation.

