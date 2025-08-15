LIVE TV
Watch! Family Pleads Cab Driver To Stop, Driver Ignores And Keeps Driving

Watch! Family Pleads Cab Driver To Stop, Driver Ignores And Keeps Driving

A Noida family endured a terrifying cab ride when their driver allegedly sped recklessly for several kilometres to evade police, ignoring repeated pleas to stop. The incident, caught on video, shows the couple begging for their child’s safety. Police later detained the driver, seized the vehicle, and registered a case.

Viral Video on cab driver
Viral Video on cab driver

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 15, 2025 15:43:00 IST

A couple and their children went through a frightening experience in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, when their cab driver allegedly drove rashly for several kilometres to avoid police. The family repeatedly begged the driver to stop, but he ignored their requests, leaving them in fear.

The incident took place during their journey from Greater Noida West to Connaught Place in New Delhi. About ten minutes into the ride, traffic policemen signalled the cab to stop. Instead, the driver reportedly sped up, sparking panic among the passengers.

Family’s Desperate Pleas Caught on Video

A viral video of the incident shows the family pleading with the driver to stop the vehicle. The man is heard saying, “I’ll talk to them, I’ll save you, I won’t let anything happen… Please stop, our child is scared.” The woman adds, “Bhaiya please, let us alight then you continue.”

The driver insisted he was “driving safely” but claimed he would be caught if he stopped. At times, the couple warned him their child was terrified and asked him to slow down so they could jump out. The family alleged the cab had earlier hit another car.

Police Detain Driver, Seize Vehicle

The Noida Police confirmed action after the video was shared by a social media handle named “Greater Noida West.” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Noida said in a statement, “In connection with the aforementioned incident, the Phase-3 police station has taken immediate action and detained the cab driver. The related vehicle has been challaned and seized. A case has been registered regarding the incident, and necessary legal action is being taken.” The police have assured that strict measures will follow based on the investigation.

Watch! Family Pleads Cab Driver To Stop, Driver Ignores And Keeps Driving

Watch! Family Pleads Cab Driver To Stop, Driver Ignores And Keeps Driving
Watch! Family Pleads Cab Driver To Stop, Driver Ignores And Keeps Driving
Watch! Family Pleads Cab Driver To Stop, Driver Ignores And Keeps Driving
Watch! Family Pleads Cab Driver To Stop, Driver Ignores And Keeps Driving

