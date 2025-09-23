Watch: ‘Feel Safe In India’, American Woman’s Viral Video Slams US Healthcare

An Instagram reel by an American woman detailing her experience in an Indian hospital has gone viral, with the issue of the affordability and accessibility of healthcare across continents dominating the debate. Kristen Fisher, who had lived in India for four years, narrated how she was treated for a minor injury at a quarter of the cost she would have had to pay in the United States.

A Thumb Injury That Ignited a World Debate

In her video that went viral, Kristen explained how she hurried to a local hospital after cutting her thumb and losing a lot of blood. To her amazement, the whole treatment only cost her ₹50 (approximately 60 cents). She did not need stitches, and within 45 minutes, she was home.

Describing the experience as “special,” Kristen pointed to two key reasons: ease of access and affordability. The hospital was only five minutes away from her residence, and she explained that in India, doctors, clinics, and hospitals are never more than a distance away.

Why It’s Making Headlines

The video resonated because Kristen pitted her Indian experience against the truth of American healthcare. A small injury in the US would cost hundreds of dollars, yet insurance premiums alone run $1,000 to $2,000 a month. Her experience highlighted why medical costs are one of the most urgent issues for Americans.

Social Media Reactions

The reel immediately attracted a deluge of reactions online. Other users questioned, with one inquiring as to how the birth experience is between India and America. Others wished well, thanking Kristen for giving a good review of Indian doctors and hospitals. A woman reminisced about her own time in an Indian hospital two decades ago, when she spent a week being treated for dysentery and walked out with a bill of just $97 an amount she described as unimaginable in the US. Many users echoed her sentiments, pointing out that American healthcare costs are often crippling. Adding a touch of humour, one of the commentators quipped that if the doctor is your neighbuor in India, even the paltry amount of ₹50 would be exempted.

Kristen’s Journey to India

This is not the first time Kristen has spoken highly of India. In her previous videos, she had stated that she does not regret coming to the country, citing the friendly people, inexpensive living, and the richness of culture.

Her own viral video now contributes another layer to that odyssey one which has ignited a worldwide debate around why India’s healthcare infrastructure, as much as its problems, is so much less expensive than in the US.

