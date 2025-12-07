LIVE TV
Home > India > WATCH; Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, And Supriya Sule Dance To 'Om Shanti Om', Followed By Naveen Jindal On 'Na Na Na Re': BJP MP Hosts Grand Sangeet For Daughter's Wedding

WATCH; Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, And Supriya Sule Dance To ‘Om Shanti Om’, Followed By Naveen Jindal On ‘Na Na Na Re’: BJP MP Hosts Grand Sangeet For Daughter’s Wedding

Top political leaders including Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, and Supriya Sule danced to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at BJP MP Naveen Jindal’s daughter’s sangeet. Naveen Jindal later joined the celebrations, grooving to ‘Na Na Na Re’, making the high-profile wedding a viral social media moment.

WATCH; Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, And Supriya Sule Dance To ‘Om Shanti Om’, Followed By Naveen Jindal On ‘Na Na Na Re’: BJP MP Hosts Grand Sangeet For Daughter’s Wedding

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 7, 2025 10:37:04 IST

WATCH; Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, And Supriya Sule Dance To ‘Om Shanti Om’, Followed By Naveen Jindal On ‘Na Na Na Re’: BJP MP Hosts Grand Sangeet For Daughter’s Wedding

The wedding of BJP MP Naveen Jindal’s daughter, Yashaswini Jindal, in Delhi has become a social media sensation. Videos showing political leaders dancing have gone viral, capturing the public’s attention. The celebration, attended by several VVIPs, featured lively performances from top politicians on the dance floor.

Clips of BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut dancing alongside TMC MP Mahua Moitra and NCP MP Supriya Sule have drawn widespread views. The trio performed energetically, drawing cheers from guests. The wedding’s vibrant performances created a unique spectacle, highlighting political leaders letting loose in a rare, informal setting during a high-profile social event.

Naveen Jindal Joins the Dance Fever

Newly surfaced videos also show Naveen Jindal grooving to an iconic Bollywood song alongside his brothers, adding to the buzz. The video, shared on X by Jindal’s sister-in-law Sangita Jindal, displays the MP executing near-perfect dance steps as guests cheer him on.

Netizens praised the display, calling it refreshing to see political leaders visibly enjoying themselves. Sangita Jindal wrote on X, “It was wonderful to see all my brothers-in-law dancing together! @MPNaveenJindal @sajjanjindal ratan bhaiya and prithvi bhaiya on the occasion of Yashasvini and Shashwat’s wedding! Feel so blessed.” The posts quickly amassed thousands of views and likes.

About the Bride and Groom

Yashaswini Jindal married Shashwat Somani, son of industrialists Sandeep and Sumita Somani. Sandeep Somani leads Somani Impressa Ltd. and AGI Greenpac Limited, companies in glass, sanitaryware, and construction materials. Shashwat, educated abroad in business strategy and management, joined the family business in 2024 and is positioned as a next-generation leader of the Somani Group.

The wedding merged two influential families, drawing attention from business circles and political observers alike. The celebration included traditional rituals alongside modern entertainment, making it a grand affair that highlighted both families’ social and economic prominence in Delhi and beyond.

Naveen Jindal: Industrialist and Politician

Naveen Jindal hosted the lavish festivities. He entered Parliament in 2004 as a Congress MP before switching to the BJP in 2024. Jindal’s mother, Savitri Jindal, a former Haryana cabinet minister, also left Congress and won the Hisar Assembly seat as an Independent, later supporting the BJP. Known for his influential presence across political lines, Jindal ensured that the wedding reflected both grandeur and cultural elegance.

The event combined formal traditions with lively entertainment, capturing attention on social media. The celebration’s unusual dance moments by top leaders created viral content, drawing positive reactions from netizens and keeping the wedding in the public eye for days.

The wedding continues to trend online as clips circulate showing India’s top leaders enjoying themselves in an informal setting. Netizens appreciated the unexpected moments, praising the celebratory spirit of politicians and industrialists alike. Social media users highlighted how rare it is to see such informal and lively interactions among leaders from different political parties.

Videos and photos of the dances, shared on platforms like X, Instagram, and YouTube, generated thousands of comments, likes, and shares. The public response shows that political events with personal celebrations can become major social media content, blending culture, entertainment, and public curiosity.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 10:37 AM IST
WATCH; Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, And Supriya Sule Dance To ‘Om Shanti Om’, Followed By Naveen Jindal On ‘Na Na Na Re’: BJP MP Hosts Grand Sangeet For Daughter’s Wedding

QUICK LINKS