Watch: New Footage Shows Dancer Performing On ‘Mehbooba’ Before Ball Of Fire Erupts Inside Goa Nightclub

A new video reportedly recorded inside Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, Goa, shows the exact moment before the nightclub caught fire and killed 25 people. The clip captures how fast the blaze moved through the crowded venue and how people reacted in the first few seconds.

🇮🇳⚡ New Footage Emerges from Arpora, Goa. A singer was performing when flames suddenly erupted from the roof. Shockingly, no visible fire safety equipment activated at the moment of the incident. The performers and staff noticed the fire just in time and rushed to safety. pic.twitter.com/OOTwrXTCZa — Osint World (@OsiOsint1) December 7, 2025

The footage shows a belly dancer performing on a small platform when bright flames suddenly burst from the ceiling above her. The fire spreads across the roof within seconds. The dancer and staff members run for safety as thick smoke fills the space, and no visible fire safety system activates during the incident.

Police Give Details on Cause and Emergency Response

Police officials say a cylinder blast triggered the fire. The Goa Director General of Police says the police control room received the first call at 12:04 am, after which emergency teams rushed to the location. He confirms that firefighters brought the blaze under control after an intensive operation.

Police teams recovered all bodies from inside the structure and began early checks to understand how the fire spread so quickly. Officials say they are now examining CCTV footage, staff statements, and safety arrangements at the nightclub to build an accurate sequence of events.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site and said most victims were kitchen staff members, including three women. He adds that three to four tourists also died in the incident. Early findings show the nightclub did not follow required fire safety rules.

Sawant says authorities will start action against the club’s management and against officers who allowed the venue to operate without proper safety checks. Videos shared earlier on X showed the fire covering almost every part of the building, which stands near Baga beach and around 25 kilometres from Panaji.

National Leaders React and Seek Support for Affected Families

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on X and wished the injured a quick recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as “deeply saddening” and said he had spoken to the Chief Minister. He added that the state government is providing all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and to those who survived the blaze. Officials say rescue teams, medical staff, and district authorities continue to help affected families with identification, documentation, and further procedures. The state government has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the nightclub’s permissions and safety systems.

Must Read: Why The Birch Club In Goa Did Not Have A Fire Exit: Were Safety Rules Ignored And What Triggered The Blaze? All You Need To Know