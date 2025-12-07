LIVE TV
Why The Birch Club In Goa Did Not Have A Fire Exit: Were Safety Rules Ignored And What Triggered The Blaze? All You Need To Know

Why The Birch Club In Goa Did Not Have A Fire Exit: Were Safety Rules Ignored And What Triggered The Blaze? All You Need To Know

A massive fire broke out in Goa on Saturday, triggering panic among locals and tourists as thick smoke engulfed the area. Firefighters reached the spot within minutes and launched a large-scale operation to control the blaze, which spread through nearby structures before being contained. Initial reports said no casualties were reported, but several shops and properties suffered significant damage.

Published: December 7, 2025 09:23:56 IST
Published: December 7, 2025 09:23:56 IST

Why The Birch Club In Goa Did Not Have A Fire Exit: Were Safety Rules Ignored And What Triggered The Blaze? All You Need To Know

Goa witnessed a horrifying night after a massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub and restaurant in Arpora, North Goa, and claimed 25 lives. Police said most of the victims were staff members working in the basement, where escape routes were limited.

Officials added that at least three people died due to burn injuries caused by what is suspected to be an LPG cylinder explosion, while the remaining victims succumbed to smoke inhalation. The incident took place shortly after midnight and spread rapidly through parts of the structure made with highly combustible material, leaving little time for evacuation.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Promises Strict Action

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site and called the incident deeply distressing. He said the government will conduct a full inquiry to establish the exact cause of the fire and identify those responsible for the violations. He also stated that strict legal action will follow once the investigation concludes. The Chief Minister confirmed that the fire occurred in an establishment that had been operating despite pending action, and he offered condolences to the families of the deceased. Officials said six people are currently under treatment for injuries caused during the incident.

President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi Expresses Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a message expressing grief over the loss of lives in the Arpora fire. He said the incident was extremely saddening and conveyed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. The Prime Minister also stated that he had spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant regarding the situation.

He added that the state government is providing all possible support to the injured and to those affected by the tragedy. Bodies of the victims have been kept at Goa Medical College, where officials are working to identify those who remain unrecognised.

Police Confirm Casualty Details

Goa Police released a detailed statement confirming that 25 people died in the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane. The statement said four of the victims were tourists, 14 were staff members, and seven remain unidentified.

Six people suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals. Police officials also said the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed and that both police and fire department teams are conducting investigations. Officers added that legal action is already in process as part of the inquiry. The police noted that many who died had been working in the basement.

Were Safety Rules Ignored? 

Preliminary inspections revealed that the Birch club was operating without mandatory fire safety permissions. Local authorities had earlier issued demolition notices, but the establishment continued to function after obtaining a stay order.

Officials said the club had temporary structures made from flammable materials such as palm leaves, which allowed the fire to spread quickly.

The building reportedly stood on land previously identified as a saltpan. Investigators stated that the club lacked proper compliance with structural and safety rules, and agencies are reviewing all permits issued to the establishment before the fire.

Yes, the nightclub did not have proper fire exits, which severely hindered evacuation efforts. Police said the club had a single narrow entry point that was blocked during the incident, causing panic and trapping people inside. Most staff members in the basement were unable to escape as smoke rose through the structure. The kitchen, located in the basement, is suspected to be the source of the explosion. Fire brigade teams struggled to reach the spot because of narrow lanes leading to the club, forcing tankers to park nearly 400 metres away and delaying rescue operations further.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 9:23 AM IST
QUICK LINKS