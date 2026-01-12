LIVE TV
AAP MP Raghav Chadha Exposes Blinkit, Turns Delivery Executive Amid Gig Workers Row; Internet Stunned | WATCH

AAP MP Raghav Chadha spent a day as a Blinkit delivery agent, sharing a video to highlight the tough working conditions faced by gig workers. He said he wanted to understand life “away from boardrooms, at the grassroots”, amid ongoing demands for fair pay and social security for delivery partners.

Raghav Chadha dresses as a delivery agent for Blinkit to highlight gig workers' condition. (image: X/ raghav_chadha)
Raghav Chadha dresses as a delivery agent for Blinkit to highlight gig workers' condition. (image: X/ raghav_chadha)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 12, 2026 15:39:33 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha took a different route to highlight the challenges faced by gig economy workers in India. He often speaks about them in parliament, but to feel it and raise awareness about their situation, he spent the day as a delivery partner for Blinkit.

According to reports, Chadha shared a video on social media in which he was dressed in Blinkit’s yellow uniform and helmet, riding pillion on a delivery partner’s motorbike while completing orders across the city. This has helped him raise awareness of the daily realities faced by these workers.

In the video, Chadha can be seen accompanying the delivery worker through multiple deliveries. He is seen visiting shops, navigating residential complexes, and delivering grocery orders that depict a typical shift of a Blinkit delivery executive. The MP described the experience as a means to understand workers’ lives beyond abstract discussions, as he has done in Parliament and in public forums.

Raghav Chadha shares the clip on X

He shared the clip on his official X account, Chadha wrote that, “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day.” He also added a teaser caption urging people to stay tuned for more insights “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned!”

Chadha’s stunt comes amid growing debate over gig workers’ rights and working conditions, which include demands for fair pay, social security, humane work hours and job dignity. In recent months, he has been vocal about the pressures created by ultra-fast delivery expectations like 10-minute timelines, which critics say force workers into stressful, unsafe situations.

Raghav Chadha highlights what he calls ‘systemic exploitation’ 

The MP’s on-the-ground experience builds on earlier activism: he shared a screenshot of a Blinkit delivery agent’s earnings showing that after 28 deliveries over about 15 hours, the worker earned just ₹763, which Chadha called “systemic exploitation hidden behind apps & algorithms.”

Chadha’s message aims to highlight a broader call for policy reforms in the gig economy. He has argued that India cannot build its digital economy “on the backs of underpaid, overworked human beings” and has repeatedly pressed for protections such as minimum wages, predictable work conditions and social security for delivery partners.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 3:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS