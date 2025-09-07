We have been able to ensure peaceful immersion, we ensured safety of women: Pune Police Commissioner on Ganpati visarjan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that the immersion processions of Lord Ganpati in the city were peaceful as the disputes between various mandals had been sorted over the allocation of time and space, although he admitted that there was a delay in the immersion procedure, but that was not the priority.

Speaking to ANI, Amitesh Kumar said, “We have ensured that the whole bandobast of the last 12 days and the immersion processions have passed off peacefully. There are lot of technological interventions done this year. CCTV cameras, our mobile surveillance vehicles enabled us to keep a very close watch on the activities going on in various parts of the city. We have ensured the safety of women, the safety of the Ganesh Bhakts, and the safety of citizens at large. There has been reduced traffic congestion this year in all the adjoining areas of the city. We have been able to ensure a peaceful immersion and we’ve got extremely positive feedback from all the Ganesh mandals as well.”

He further said that the mandals got proper space and time in immersion procession.

“A narrative is being set that there was a delay in the immersion procession and failure of the police department. We have been saying that a delay of 1 or 2 hours or a reduced time of procession has never been the priority. We have tried to accommodate most of the mandals because they have been working very hard over the past few months in organising the immersion procession. Our basic objective was to ensure that they participate in immersion procession and get freedom to showcase their work. There was a delay of one hour. We were able to sort out the dispute between mandals,” he further said.

Earlier devotees thronged to witness the immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Maharashtra’s Pune in the early hours of Sunday. The immersion was carried out with traditional Mardani Khel, performances showcasing the valour and martial traditions of Maharashtra. Pune Joint Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma also performed aarti at the Alka Talkies Chowk on the occasion.

Devotees also gathered in large numbers to witness the procession of Shrimant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Mandal in Pune.

Earlier, the final journey of Lord Ganesh from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal also witnessed a grand celebration on the last day of the festival.

At the procession, hundreds of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to the Lord. In videos, the idol could be seen being taken for a public visual, showered with water and sindoor (vermillion), creating a visual spectacle.

Lalbaugcha Raja, which has been famously drawing visitors throughout the 10-day period, also saw several Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities, including Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, offering prayers at the pandal. (ANI)

