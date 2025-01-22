Parts of Delhi experienced light rain and thunder on Wednesday night, offering brief respite from the cold. However, the relief will be short-lived as meteorologists predict another spell of harsh winter conditions following the rainfall.

Weather Changes and Predictions for Delhi

Dr. Soma Sen Roy, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), explained the current weather shift:

“Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at around 12 degrees Celsius this morning due to a strong western disturbance and southern winds reaching the region. While temperatures in North India may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius, Delhi is unlikely to see any significant increase.”

She further noted that starting January 24, temperatures could dip again as the western disturbance moves forward. This change is expected to bring more rain across several states and reintroduce freezing conditions.

Rain and Fog to Intensify Weather Conditions In and Around Delhi

According to the IMD, rain is forecasted for Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, northern Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh on January 23. Additionally, dense fog is expected to blanket regions like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha.

The anticipated rain and cloud cover could lead to a significant drop in temperatures. Light rainfall is expected on Wednesday night and Thursday, accompanied by dense fog, particularly during evening and overnight hours.

Weather Updates Across Northern and Central India

Delhi and NCR: Rainfall on Wednesday night provided a temporary break from the cold, but temperatures are expected to dip sharply from January 24 onward.

Western Uttar Pradesh: The state is likely to experience moderate rainfall on January 23, followed by dense fog on January 25, particularly in northern regions.

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh: While sunny days offer slight relief, cold mornings and nights persist. Scattered rain in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand could revive harsher winter conditions.

Rajasthan: Cold weather continues to dominate, with fog and light rain forecasted for Thursday in certain areas.

Haryana and Punjab: While sunny afternoons provide temporary comfort, mornings and nights remain icy. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9°C, while Faridkot and Gurdaspur in Punjab reported lows of 5.2°C and 6.5°C, respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir: Higher altitudes experienced fresh snowfall overnight, while the Kashmir Valley recorded a slight rise in minimum temperatures. More light rain or snow is expected in the coming days.

IMD Issues Weather Advisory for Affected Areas

The IMD has advised residents in the impacted states to stay updated on weather alerts and prepare for a drop in temperatures after the rain. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, as dense fog could reduce visibility on roads.

With the return of cold conditions on the horizon, residents are encouraged to take precautions to stay warm and safe during this renewed winter spell.