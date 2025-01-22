Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Weather Today: Light Rain Embraces Parts Of Delhi; Is The Winter Saying Goodbye Or Is Delhi Bracing For Harsher Temperatures?

Parts of Delhi experienced light rain and thunder on Wednesday night, offering brief respite from the cold. However, the relief will be short-lived as meteorologists predict another spell of harsh winter conditions following the rainfall.

Weather Today: Light Rain Embraces Parts Of Delhi; Is The Winter Saying Goodbye Or Is Delhi Bracing For Harsher Temperatures?

Parts of Delhi experienced light rain and thunder on Wednesday night, offering brief respite from the cold. However, the relief will be short-lived as meteorologists predict another spell of harsh winter conditions following the rainfall.

Weather Changes and Predictions for Delhi

Dr. Soma Sen Roy, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), explained the current weather shift:
“Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at around 12 degrees Celsius this morning due to a strong western disturbance and southern winds reaching the region. While temperatures in North India may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius, Delhi is unlikely to see any significant increase.”

She further noted that starting January 24, temperatures could dip again as the western disturbance moves forward. This change is expected to bring more rain across several states and reintroduce freezing conditions.

Rain and Fog to Intensify Weather Conditions In and Around Delhi

According to the IMD, rain is forecasted for Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, northern Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh on January 23. Additionally, dense fog is expected to blanket regions like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha.

The anticipated rain and cloud cover could lead to a significant drop in temperatures. Light rainfall is expected on Wednesday night and Thursday, accompanied by dense fog, particularly during evening and overnight hours.

Weather Updates Across Northern and Central India

Delhi and NCR: Rainfall on Wednesday night provided a temporary break from the cold, but temperatures are expected to dip sharply from January 24 onward.

Western Uttar Pradesh: The state is likely to experience moderate rainfall on January 23, followed by dense fog on January 25, particularly in northern regions.

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh: While sunny days offer slight relief, cold mornings and nights persist. Scattered rain in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand could revive harsher winter conditions.

Rajasthan: Cold weather continues to dominate, with fog and light rain forecasted for Thursday in certain areas.

Haryana and Punjab: While sunny afternoons provide temporary comfort, mornings and nights remain icy. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9°C, while Faridkot and Gurdaspur in Punjab reported lows of 5.2°C and 6.5°C, respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir: Higher altitudes experienced fresh snowfall overnight, while the Kashmir Valley recorded a slight rise in minimum temperatures. More light rain or snow is expected in the coming days.

IMD Issues Weather Advisory for Affected Areas

The IMD has advised residents in the impacted states to stay updated on weather alerts and prepare for a drop in temperatures after the rain. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, as dense fog could reduce visibility on roads.

With the return of cold conditions on the horizon, residents are encouraged to take precautions to stay warm and safe during this renewed winter spell.

Read More: Delhi HC To Hear Ex-CM Kejriwal’s Plea Against ED Summons On Apr 23

Filed under

Weather Today

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Galaxy S25 Series Launch: Complete Price, Specifications, And Features Revealed

Galaxy S25 Series Launch: Complete Price, Specifications, And Features Revealed

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

What Do Trump’s Tariff Threat Mean For Mexican Goods?

What Do Trump’s Tariff Threat Mean For Mexican Goods?

What Is DEI, And Why Is It A Polarizing Issue In The U.S.?

What Is DEI, And Why Is It A Polarizing Issue In The U.S.?

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath And Ministers Take A holy Dip

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath And Ministers Take A holy Dip

Entertainment

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

Brazilian Influencer Ricardo Godoi Dies During Back Tattoo Procedure

Brazilian Influencer Ricardo Godoi Dies During Back Tattoo Procedure

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina Joke On SNL

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s Why!

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox