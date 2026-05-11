Weather Today on 11 May 2026: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain, Thunderstorm, Hailstorm in Next 2 Hours; Check Weather in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai

Weather Today on 11 May 2026: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several regions which includes warnings of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and possible hailstorms over the next two hours on May 11, 2026. The changing weather conditions will bring relief from heat in certain areas of major cities which include Bangalore and Delhi and Mumbai but it will also create problems with traffic and waterlogging. Here’s the latest weather update, city-wise forecast, and important advisory issued by IMD.

Delhi Weather Today: Is it Going to Rain in Delhi?

According to the Indian Meteorological Department the weather in plains, including cities like Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will see some rain and thunderstorms with winds reaching up to 60 kmph.

On May 11 and May 12 2026 Delhi will have cloudy skies, which might bring rain and thunderstorms. The wind will blow at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour with gusts reaching up to 50 kilometers per hour.

This change in weather might bring some relief to the people of Delhi from the intense heat. On May 10th, 2026 people in Delhi experience heat because of the sun and hot winds blowing all day.

The rain and thunderstorms in Delhi and other northwestern plains cities like Punjab and Haryana will hopefully make the temperature drop.

The Indian Meteorological Department is predicting light to rainfall in these areas. Delhi people are looking forward to some relief from the heat.

The weather in Delhi will be partly cloudy on May 11 and May 12 2026 which can lead to rain and thunderstorms and winds of up to 60 kmph.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorm and Hailstorms Likely to Hit Mountain Areas

The northern hills of India which include Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir will get some rain and thunderstorms and strong winds and hailstorms in the few days.

The northern hills of India including tourist places can have some problems with travel because the roads in the mountains will be slippery and the tours to see the sights will be disrupted.

People who want to visit the hills of India especially the high places should check the weather forecast because the northern hills of India will have strong winds and a lot of rain from May 11, to 14.

Uttarakhand Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Rain, Hailstorms at Char Dham Yatra Route

The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain, hailstorms, and strong winds in Uttarakhand’s hilly districts on May 12 and May 13, 2026

A yellow alert has also been issued in several districts including Dehradun as rain and hailstorms are likely to hit areas. The administration has advised pilgrims to check weather updates and exercise caution ahead of performing the Char Dham Yatra.

Mumbai to Witness Heatwave on May 11 2026

Mumbai is expected to witness peak heatwave conditions today though the weather will start become slightly cooler.

The city is really hot now and the air is very humid. This makes it hard for people who live in the city. The weather is going to be different starting tomorrow. The temperatures in the Mumbai will probably go down a bit and that will be a big help, for the people who live in the city. The change in weather conditions will get some relief from the scorching heat.

Heatwave Alert in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

The western part of India will have heat issues even with the rain thats happening now.

Places like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat will get really hot over the next couple of days. For example Barmer in Rajasthan got super hot on May 10 with a temperature of 46.8°C, which was one of the highest, in the country.

This heat makes it tough for tourists to enjoy activities especially if they’re driving around. On a note a low-pressure area will form in the southwest Bay of Bengal soon which should bring more rain to southern and eastern India.

The western Indian region will face significant heat problems despite the ongoing rainfall. The western Madhya Pradesh and the Rajasthan and Gujarat regions will experience heat wave conditions during the next two days.

The Rajasthan town of Barmer recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8°C on May 10, which ranked as one of the highest temperatures in the country. The above conditions create dangerous and exhausting daytime sightseeing activities for tourists who visit the area particularly those who undertake road trips.

A low-pressure area will begin to develop in the southwest Bay of Bengal over the next few days, which will increase rainfall patterns across southern and eastern India.

Also Read: Weather Today (11 May, 2026) Live Updates: IMD Issues Rain, Thunderstorm Warning For Next 2 Hours; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad