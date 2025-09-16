Weather Update: Cloudburst In Dehradun, 200 People Stranded In Parts Of Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall in Dehradun flooded the Tamsa river early Tuesday, submerging the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple. Priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said the river started flowing heavily at 5 AM, and the temple premises went underwater.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Tamsa river in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated as heavy rainfall lashes Dehradun. Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi says, “The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged… This kind of situation had… pic.twitter.com/4E6PhKBM6K — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Locals reported that the water level rose above 10 feet and reached the Shivling inside the cave. People used ropes to escape the strong currents. Debris one to two feet deep accumulated inside the temple complex. No human loss was reported, but the temple premises suffered heavy damage. Authorities warned people to stay away from rivers as the flow remained strong.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, “Some shops have been damaged due to heavy rains in Sahastradhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am constantly in touch with… pic.twitter.com/48R4lhlPYA — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Chandrabhaga River in Spate, SDRF Rescues Three

The Chandrabhaga river in Rishikesh overflowed after heavy rainfall, causing water to reach the highway. Officials confirmed that three people stranded in the river were rescued by the SDRF team.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | The Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh has been in spate since this morning, causing water to reach the highway. Three people stranded in the river were rescued by the SDRF team, while several vehicles remain stuck in the water: SDRF (Video Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/iOWiF1Wnxh — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Several vehicles remained stuck in the flooded water. In Sahastradhara, debris entered the main market and damaged hotels and shops. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a tweet that some shops in Dehradun’s Sahastradhara area were damaged. He confirmed that the SDRF, police, and district administration reached the spot and started rescue and relief operations. The Chief Minister said he was personally monitoring the situation.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A local says, “Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave… Later, when the water level started increasing, it rose to 10-12ft… The water reached above the ‘Shivling’… Somehow, we made our way, and with the help of the rope, we came up…” https://t.co/VyNxOcWDc3 pic.twitter.com/7R9FL4MsiB — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Maharashtra Schools Closed as Rains Lash Beed District

Maharashtra’s Beed district ordered the closure of schools for Classes 1 to 7 on September 16 due to heavy rainfall and flooding. Authorities confirmed the decision as a precaution to protect students from unsafe travel and waterlogged roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Beed districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations. Several districts in Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, faced continuous rainfall for the third day.

IMD also issued a yellow alert for Vidarbha, warning of thunderstorms and heavy showers in multiple districts over the next two days.

Heavy rain in Marathwada stranded around 200 people at different locations in Ahilyanagar, Beed, and Parbhani districts. Coordinated rescue operations by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NDRF, and local teams saved over 150 people and shifted them to safer places.

Four people died in Beed and Hingoli districts, while two others suffered injuries from lightning strikes. Beed district reported the worst impact, with 52 villagers stranded across five villages, 150 trapped in Thevur, and 12 stuck in Indapur, Pune. Officials confirmed rescue work continued in the affected areas as water levels remained dangerously high.

IndiGo Issues Advisory Amid

IndiGo airlines issued an advisory for passengers traveling to and from Maharashtra, especially Pune, as heavy rains and thunderstorms created flight delays. The airline said weather conditions might cause air traffic congestion and impact schedules. IndiGo advised passengers to check flight status on its website or app before leaving for the airport. The airline also asked travelers to update their contact details to receive notifications about any changes. With waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected in Pune and nearby districts, the airline suggested that passengers leave early for their journey to avoid delays and stay safe on the roads.

