Weather Update: Cloudburst In Dehradun, 200 People Stranded In Parts Of Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall in Dehradun flooded the Tamsa river, submerging the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple and damaging its premises. Rescue teams confirmed no human loss, but debris and rising water caused severe damage. In Rishikesh, the Chandrabhaga river overflowed, and SDRF rescued three stranded people. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Beed district closed schools as IMD issued an orange alert and rescue teams saved 150 stranded villagers across Marathwada.

Published: September 16, 2025 08:42:49 IST

Heavy rainfall in Dehradun flooded the Tamsa river early Tuesday, submerging the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple. Priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said the river started flowing heavily at 5 AM, and the temple premises went underwater.

Locals reported that the water level rose above 10 feet and reached the Shivling inside the cave. People used ropes to escape the strong currents. Debris one to two feet deep accumulated inside the temple complex. No human loss was reported, but the temple premises suffered heavy damage. Authorities warned people to stay away from rivers as the flow remained strong.

Chandrabhaga River in Spate, SDRF Rescues Three

The Chandrabhaga river in Rishikesh overflowed after heavy rainfall, causing water to reach the highway. Officials confirmed that three people stranded in the river were rescued by the SDRF team.

Several vehicles remained stuck in the flooded water. In Sahastradhara, debris entered the main market and damaged hotels and shops. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a tweet that some shops in Dehradun’s Sahastradhara area were damaged. He confirmed that the SDRF, police, and district administration reached the spot and started rescue and relief operations. The Chief Minister said he was personally monitoring the situation.

Maharashtra Schools Closed as Rains Lash Beed District

Maharashtra’s Beed district ordered the closure of schools for Classes 1 to 7 on September 16 due to heavy rainfall and flooding. Authorities confirmed the decision as a precaution to protect students from unsafe travel and waterlogged roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Beed districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations. Several districts in Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, faced continuous rainfall for the third day.

IMD also issued a yellow alert for Vidarbha, warning of thunderstorms and heavy showers in multiple districts over the next two days.

Heavy rain in Marathwada stranded around 200 people at different locations in Ahilyanagar, Beed, and Parbhani districts. Coordinated rescue operations by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NDRF, and local teams saved over 150 people and shifted them to safer places.

Four people died in Beed and Hingoli districts, while two others suffered injuries from lightning strikes. Beed district reported the worst impact, with 52 villagers stranded across five villages, 150 trapped in Thevur, and 12 stuck in Indapur, Pune. Officials confirmed rescue work continued in the affected areas as water levels remained dangerously high.

IndiGo Issues Advisory Amid 

IndiGo airlines issued an advisory for passengers traveling to and from Maharashtra, especially Pune, as heavy rains and thunderstorms created flight delays. The airline said weather conditions might cause air traffic congestion and impact schedules. IndiGo advised passengers to check flight status on its website or app before leaving for the airport. The airline also asked travelers to update their contact details to receive notifications about any changes. With waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected in Pune and nearby districts, the airline suggested that passengers leave early for their journey to avoid delays and stay safe on the roads.

QUICK LINKS