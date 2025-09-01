LIVE TV
Home > India > Weather Update: IMD Predicts Intense Showers Across Kashmir, Srinagar Issues Advisory

Authorities in Srinagar issued a weather alert as the IMD predicted heavy rain and strong winds till September 1. Residents and tourists have been advised to avoid lakes, slopes, and water bodies during this period.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 1, 2025 05:51:22 IST

The Srinagar district administration issued a weather advisory today after the Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall and strong winds until September 1. Authorities specifically advised residents of Fakir Gujri, Khonmoh, and nearby areas to avoid slopes and water bodies during this period.

Officials said the advisory was issued due to the forecast of intense showers accompanied by gusty winds in several parts of the Kashmir Division, including Srinagar. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar Station, confirmed the system will affect the region between August 31 and September 1, 2025.

Precautionary Measures for Tourists and Locals

Authorities instructed tourists and local shikara operators to suspend all activities at Dal and Nigeen lakes until weather conditions improve. Officials also asked sand miners at River Jhelum and other water bodies not to attempt crossings without verifying the water levels.

The administration directed the public to stay alert and remain indoors in vulnerable areas. Residents have been urged to stay in touch with the District Emergency Operation Centre, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Srinagar, and Police Control Room Srinagar for any emergency updates.

IMD Predicts Intense Showers with Gusty Winds

The Meteorological Department in Srinagar warned that a strong weather system is moving towards the region. Officials predicted heavy rainfall and gusty winds across Srinagar, Budgam, Pampore, Awantipora, Pulwama, and several other parts of South Kashmir. 

People have been asked to remain cautious as the intense showers could trigger minor flooding in low-lying areas. Authorities confirmed that the situation will be closely monitored until the system weakens after September 1.

Public Advised to Avoid Risky Areas

The Srinagar administration urged people to remain away from electric poles, cables, old trees, and weak structures during the forecast period. Officials also suspended all shikara riding and boating activities in Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake, and other water bodies. Emergency numbers have been made available for public assistance in case of untoward incidents. Authorities said strict safety measures must be followed until weather conditions stabilize. 

