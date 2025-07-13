Weather Updates: Delhi Breathes Easy Under Rainy Skies, But Wades Through Waterlogged Streets, IMD Predicts More Rain Ahead

Here is a good news for Delhiites, They finally got the morning they had been hoping for. On Sunday, as the city stirred to life, a gentle rain swept across the capital—cooling the air, calming the chaos, and quite literally washing away the week’s heat. If you happened to step outside, you probably felt that familiar thrill: the scent of wet earth, the hush that falls over a rainy street, and that sudden sense of everything slowing down.

From Firoz Shah Road to scattered corners of the city, the drizzle turned into a steady shower. Umbrellas popped open, chai vendors got busy, and commuters—usually battling with sweat and sun—breathed a sigh of relief. This wasn’t just a change in the weather; it was a mood shift.

But not everything was rosy. While the breeze brought smiles, the water brought its own baggage. Traffic crawled, streets turned into puddles, and wipers worked overtime as drivers navigated the city’s all-too-familiar post-rain blues.

Rain Watch: Week Of Showers Cools Capital

The rainy spell began Wednesday evening and has continued consistently across Delhi and the NCR. Overcast skies have dominated the week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” in the days ahead. Friday and Saturday saw heavy rainfall that triggered traffic jams and waterlogging in multiple zones. Despite the inconvenience, residents welcomed the drop in temperature and improved air quality. The early arrival of the monsoon this year—by eight days—intensified rains across several cities, with Delhi among the more significantly impacted urban zone.

Delhi Rain Prediction

Day Weather Event Impact Wednesday Rain begins Overcast skies, light showers Friday Heavy rainfall Traffic snarls, waterlogging Saturday Intense evening showers Disruptions in NCR Sunday Light to moderate rain Cooler weather, commuter relief

Delhi Rains Calls CM To Steps In On Waterlogging Woes

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the growing concern over persistent waterlogging in several city sectors. She directed departments to “take immediate and effective measures” to resolve the issue and emphasized the need to maintain public convenience during the monsoon. Authorities began deploying emergency response teams and drainage solutions, although challenges remain due to continuous rain.

(With Inputs From ANI)

