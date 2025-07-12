‘Weeks After Law College Gang Rape’: IIM-Calcutta Woman Alleges Rape Inside Boys’ Hostel, Accused Arrested

A student at IIM-Calcutta was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a woman inside the boys’ hostel, police officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the woman complained to the Harideypur police station on Friday evening.

It is the second such incident reported after an alleged gang-rape at a law college in the city last month.

2nd Such Incident On The Heels Of An Alleged Gang-Rape At A Law College

The police said an FIR has been registered, and the accused has been arrested. The police identified the accused as Parmanand Toppaunwar, a student who hails from Karnataka. They added that the accused will be produced at the Alipore court later on Saturday.

According to police officials, the accused had called the woman, a student from another institute, to the institution’s campus for a counselling session. She alleged that when she arrived, he met her at the gate and asked her not to enter her name in the visitors’ register. This raised some doubts in her mind, but she ignored them.”

The woman further alleged that she was offered pizza and water, which she claimed was spiked with drugs. She told the police that she had fallen unconscious and was raped, police officials said, as per an Indian Express report.

The police have cordoned off the hostel room and collected forensic samples from the scene. An investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

The incident comes two weeks after a law student was gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College campus in Kolkata. Five days later, on June 30, Kolkata Police said that the three main accused in the case were nabbed in less than 12 hours. On July 9, the Alipore Court sent all four accused in the South Kolkata Law College gangrape case to 14 days of judicial custody.

