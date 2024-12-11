Home
What Allegations Did Atul Subhash’s Wife Impose On Him, Check Here

Atul Subhash's wife Sumita (changed name), a resident of Madhare Tola in the Kotwali area of Jaunpur district, filed a maintenance case in the Civil Court against her husband.

Atul Subhash’s wife Sumita (changed name), a resident of Madhare Tola in the Kotwali area of Jaunpur district, filed a maintenance case in the Civil Court against her husband, Atul Subhash Modi, a resident of Beni, Pusa Police Station, Pusa Road, Samastipur, Bihar.

She stated that her marriage with Atul took place on June 26, 2019. After the wedding, her in-laws allegedly harassed her, demanding ₹10 lakh as dowry. This shock, she claimed, led to her father’s death. Despite efforts to resolve the issue, the opposition (Atul) took her to Bengaluru.

On February 20, 2020, Sumita gave birth to a son, but the harassment allegedly continued. On May 17, 2021, she was allegedly beaten and thrown out of the house, forcing her to live at her maternal home with her child. Atul, who worked as an engineer at Optum Global Solutions Private Limited in Bengaluru, was asked by Nikita to provide ₹2 lakh per month as maintenance for her and her son. While Sumita herself earned a salary of ₹78,245 per month from her job, she sought additional support.

On July 29, 2024, the court rejected Sumita plea for her own maintenance but ordered Atul to pay ₹40,000 per month for the child until he reached adulthood. Additionally, Atul had secured bail in a dowry harassment case and was also facing a domestic violence case.

Amid these legal battles, Atul took his own life. His lawyer, Dinesh Mishra, stated that during the proceedings, there was no evidence of corruption or malpractice. The case was conducted in a fair manner, and the court passed orders after hearing both sides.

Also Read: Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

