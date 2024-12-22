Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
What Does Delhi LG’s Nod To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal Mean?

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be granted sanction to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the excise policy case.

What Does Delhi LG’s Nod To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal Mean?

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be granted sanction to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the excise policy case. This recommendation comes after Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in two separate cases filed by the ED and CBI related to the excise policy.

The AAP leader, who continues to lead the party, is currently fighting legal battles on multiple fronts. Kejriwal has filed a plea before the Delhi High Court, seeking to quash a trial court’s order that took cognizance of the ED chargesheet without prior sanction for his prosecution.

In response to the latest development, the Aam Aadmi Party has strongly criticized the move, calling it a politically motivated attempt to malign the Delhi government. AAP officials argue that the investigation into the so-called liquor scam has dragged on for over two years without any substantial outcomes, despite extensive raids and voluminous documentation.

The AAP claims the real objective behind these investigations is to undermine Kejriwal and crush the party’s influence.

The excise policy case centers around allegations of irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy of Delhi. The ED’s request for prosecution sanction follows the filing of a prosecution complaint in May 2024. As per the law, the Lt Governor’s recommendation is crucial for obtaining approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs for prosecuting a sitting Chief Minister.

The investigation, which has yet to see any significant recovery of funds, continues to fuel political debates and legal confrontations.

