Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is Anti-Drone Gun Vajra Shot And Why It Can Be Extremely Beneficial For India?

In comparison to other anti-drone systems, the United States has the DroneDefender, developed by Battelle, which also disrupts communication between drones and their pilots.

What Is Anti-Drone Gun Vajra Shot And Why It Can Be Extremely Beneficial For India?

As conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine intensify, the role of drones in military operations has become increasingly significant, highlighting the need for effective counter-drone technologies. In this context, India has introduced the Vajra-Shot, a hand-held anti-drone weapon developed by Big Bang Boom Solutions, based in Chennai.

What Is Anti-Drone Gun Vajra Shot?

The Vajra-Shot garnered attention at the ‘Swavlamban 2024’ seminar organized by the Indian Navy in Delhi. This innovative device is designed to detect and jam drone signals, disrupting communication between drones and their operators. With a range of up to four kilometers, it can adapt its interference capabilities via software, allowing it to neutralize various types of drones. Weighing just 3.5 kilograms, it’s portable and features a simple LED display, with a battery life of nine hours.

The company has reported orders totaling around $25 million (approximately ₹210 crore) for the Vajra-Shot, which can also be paired with a hand-held drone detector to create the enhanced Vajra Super Shot.

Why Is It Important For India?

In comparison to other anti-drone systems, the United States has the DroneDefender, developed by Battelle, which also disrupts communication between drones and their pilots.

The DroneDefender is slightly heavier and more complex to operate than the Vajra-Shot. China offers the Skyfend Blader, a portable jammer with a shorter jamming range than the Vajra-Shot. Russia has its own version, the REX-1, which is bulkier and less flexible.

Weapons like the Vajra-Shot are essential due to the transformative impact of drones on modern warfare. The ongoing conflicts highlight the critical need for counter-drone systems.

The use of drones has surged significantly, with a dramatic increase in drone strikes and fatalities observed in recent years. This shift has allowed smaller nations to engage effectively against larger adversaries, underscoring the importance of advanced anti-drone capabilities.

Military experts in India recognize the evolving landscape of warfare influenced by drones. As such, enhancing India’s capabilities in counter-drone technology, exemplified by the Vajra-Shot, is a vital step forward.

Filed under

anti drone gun drone Latest India News Trending news vajra shot
Advertisement

Also Read

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Kerala Fire: 27 Injured Being Treated, SIT To Probe Temple Fire Incident

Kerala Fire: 27 Injured Being Treated, SIT To Probe Temple Fire Incident

More Than 100 Indian Flights Report Bomb Threats In One Day

More Than 100 Indian Flights Report Bomb Threats In One Day

“Essential To Honor The People’s Mandate,” National Conference MP Tells CM Omar Abdullah

“Essential To Honor The People’s Mandate,” National Conference MP Tells CM Omar Abdullah

50 Cent Says He Turned Down $3m To Appear At Trump’s New York Rally

50 Cent Says He Turned Down $3m To Appear At Trump’s New York Rally

Entertainment

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid Concert Speech

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid

Liam Payne Once Overdosed And Had To Be Revived Before His DEATH At 31- Here’s What Happened!

Liam Payne Once Overdosed And Had To Be Revived Before His DEATH At 31- Here’s

Who Is Sam Pounds? Musician Who Collaborated With Liam Payne Before His Death

Who Is Sam Pounds? Musician Who Collaborated With Liam Payne Before His Death

What Is The Name Of Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Song And When Is It Releasing?

What Is The Name Of Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Song And When Is It Releasing?

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox