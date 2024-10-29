What Is Anti-Drone Gun Vajra Shot And Why It Can Be Extremely Beneficial For India?

In comparison to other anti-drone systems, the United States has the DroneDefender, developed by Battelle, which also disrupts communication between drones and their pilots.

As conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine intensify, the role of drones in military operations has become increasingly significant, highlighting the need for effective counter-drone technologies. In this context, India has introduced the Vajra-Shot, a hand-held anti-drone weapon developed by Big Bang Boom Solutions, based in Chennai.

What Is Anti-Drone Gun Vajra Shot?

The Vajra-Shot garnered attention at the ‘Swavlamban 2024’ seminar organized by the Indian Navy in Delhi. This innovative device is designed to detect and jam drone signals, disrupting communication between drones and their operators. With a range of up to four kilometers, it can adapt its interference capabilities via software, allowing it to neutralize various types of drones. Weighing just 3.5 kilograms, it’s portable and features a simple LED display, with a battery life of nine hours.

The company has reported orders totaling around $25 million (approximately ₹210 crore) for the Vajra-Shot, which can also be paired with a hand-held drone detector to create the enhanced Vajra Super Shot.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ravi Kumar representing Big Bang Boom Solutions says, “We are into anti-drone solutions and this is ‘Vajra Shot’. It is a hand-held anti-drone gun that can detect up to a range of 4 km and can also do jamming. We have deployed it in the Indian Army and Air Force.… https://t.co/AuVeHYv2rR pic.twitter.com/M4TVMI26Vo — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Why Is It Important For India?

In comparison to other anti-drone systems, the United States has the DroneDefender, developed by Battelle, which also disrupts communication between drones and their pilots.

The DroneDefender is slightly heavier and more complex to operate than the Vajra-Shot. China offers the Skyfend Blader, a portable jammer with a shorter jamming range than the Vajra-Shot. Russia has its own version, the REX-1, which is bulkier and less flexible.

Weapons like the Vajra-Shot are essential due to the transformative impact of drones on modern warfare. The ongoing conflicts highlight the critical need for counter-drone systems.

The use of drones has surged significantly, with a dramatic increase in drone strikes and fatalities observed in recent years. This shift has allowed smaller nations to engage effectively against larger adversaries, underscoring the importance of advanced anti-drone capabilities.

Military experts in India recognize the evolving landscape of warfare influenced by drones. As such, enhancing India’s capabilities in counter-drone technology, exemplified by the Vajra-Shot, is a vital step forward.