Sunday, January 12, 2025
What Is Atishi’s Net Worth? Delhi CM Says She Needs ₹40 lakh To Fight Election While Launching Crowdfunding Campaign

Atishi, the Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Kalkaji seat, initiated a crowdfunding campaign on Sunday to support her bid in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. She expressed her hope that the public would back her party’s honest and work-oriented political approach.

Delhi CM Wants ₹40 lakh To Fight Election

During a press conference in Delhi, Atishi shared an online link for people to contribute, mentioning that she needed ₹40 lakh to run her election campaign. She emphasized that AAP has always relied on small donations from ordinary citizens, which has allowed the party to focus on honest politics and development.

On the social media platform X, Atishi expressed her gratitude to the people for their ongoing support, saying, “Over the past 5 years, you’ve supported me as an MLA, a minister, and now as the Chief Minister of Delhi. None of this would have been possible without your blessings and backing.”

She further shared her personal journey, stating, “As a young, educated woman, your belief in me has allowed me to envision a career in politics—a path I couldn’t have walked alone. Now, as we approach another election, I need your support once again.”

In December, Manish Sisodia, a senior leader from AAP and candidate for Jangpura, also launched a crowdfunding platform, seeking financial contributions from the public for his election campaign.

The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8. AAP, which won 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020, is aiming for a third consecutive term. The BJP won 3 seats in 2015 and 8 in 2020, while Congress failed to secure any seats.

 

What Is Atishi’s Net Worth?

According to her most recent affidavit, Atishi has declared financial assets worth Rs 1.41 crore, with no liabilities. The total value of her assets is calculated at Rs 1,25,12,823, with the gross value standing at Rs 1,20,12,824. Here’s a breakdown of her declared assets:

Cash: Rs 65,000 (Rs 50,000 for herself and Rs 15,000 for her spouse)

Bank Deposits, Financial Institutions, and Non-Banking Financial Companies: Rs 1,00,87,323

NSS, Postal Savings, etc.: Rs 18,60,500

Insurance Policies (LIC and others): Rs 5,00,000

Atishi’s Political Career

Atishi has been an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since its inception. She began contributing to the party’s policy-making process in January 2013 and earned a reputation as a dedicated and responsible official.

In 2015, she participated in the Water Satyagraha led by AAP leader Alok Aggarwal in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. Atishi was nominated as the AAP candidate from East Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but was defeated by BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir, losing by a margin of 4.77 lakh votes.

Filed under

AAP atishi BJP DELHI ELECTIONS

Advertisement

