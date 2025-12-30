LIVE TV
What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

The Fast Track Immigration–Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), launched in 2024, enables pre-verified travellers to clear airport immigration in seconds using biometric e-gates. Open to Indian citizens and OCI cardholders, the free programme operates at 13 major airports and offers faster, queue-free entry and exit. Celebrities like Rani Mukerji and Sushmita Sen have helped popularise the scheme, which can be applied for online and is valid for five years or until passport expiry.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 30, 2025 19:38:15 IST

What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

The Indian government introduced the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) in 2024. It is designed to reduce the immigration processing times at airports from around 30 minutes to just a few seconds. It recently gained attention because celebrities like Rani Mukerji and Sushmita Sen were seen registering for the service. 

The Bureau of Immigration has been actively promoting the programme across major international airports. The bureau shared reels on social media for awareness, where Mukerji was shown completing her registration, and the clip has already crossed over a million views. Several other posts that feature Sushmita Sen signing up and actor Mohanlal using the e-gates for smooth and rapid immigration clearance have also been posted. 

What the FTI-TTP Does

FTI-TTP helps pre-verified travellers with a faster, hassle-free immigration experience. Once it is approved, travellers can use dedicated e-gates at airports that have availed the service to scan their passports and boarding passes, which helps to pass through immigration quickly via biometric authentication and helps avoid long queues and manual checks. These benefits apply both when exiting and entering India. 

The programme currently operates at 13 major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata, as well as newer additions such as Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Kozhikode, and Amritsar. More airports are expected to join the network soon. 

Benefits for Travellers

According to the report, the advantages include:

Skipping long immigration queues for a stress-free experience.

Quick arrivals and departures, even during peak hours.

No extra charges, the scheme is offered at zero cost to the user.

Long-term convenience, once registered, the service is valid for five years or until passport expiry.

A fully digital and easy online application process. 

Eligibility Criteria

The programme is open to Indian citizens and foreign nationals holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards. A minimum passport validity of at least six months is required for eligibility. Once approved, registration remains valid for five years or until passport expiry, whichever is earlier. 

How to Apply

People who want to apply online can visit ftittp.mha.gov.in, upload a photo, passport copy, address proof, and OCI card if relevant. A QR code is generated after submission. Biometric registration can be done after about 24 hours at a designated FRRO office or certain international airports, no prior appointment is needed. Facial and fingerprint data are collected. 

Using the programme after approval involves heading to dedicated e-gates, scanning your passport and boarding pass, and completing facial verification for quick immigration clearance. The Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme is positioned as a modern, secure, and efficient alternative to traditional immigration queues, with high-profile signups like Rani Mukerji and Sushmita Sen helping raise awareness.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 7:38 PM IST
What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

