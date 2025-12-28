What Is ‘Operation Aaghat 3.0’? Delhi Police’s BIG Crackdown Ahead Of New Year | Explained

Operation Aaghat 3.0: With New Year celebrations approaching, security has been stepped up across Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The heightened alert comes in the wake of a blast reported near the Red Fort last month, prompting authorities to intensify preventive measures.

As part of this effort, Delhi Police launched Operation Aaghat 3.0, conducting extensive raids and enforcement drives across the national capital to ensure safe festivities.

Nearly 1,000 Arrested, Arms And Drugs Seized

According to officials, Delhi Police have apprehended 966 people so far under the operation, with major action concentrated in South East Delhi. Of these, 285 individuals were arrested under provisions of the Excise Act, NDPS Act, and Gambling Act.

Police also detained 116 habitual offenders listed as bad characters, while 10 property crime offenders and five auto-lifters were arrested during targeted operations aimed at crime prevention.

During the raids, police recovered 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, and 27 knives, along with large quantities of illegal liquor and narcotics allegedly meant for distribution during New Year parties.

Stolen Mobiles And Vehicles Recovered

In a major recovery drive, police traced and seized 310 mobile phones reported stolen, snatched, or lost. A parallel crackdown on vehicle theft gangs led to the recovery or seizure of 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler, officials said.

Earlier Editions Of Operation Aaghat

Delhi Police first launched Operation Aaghat in September, during which 70 people were arrested in South East Delhi. That drive resulted in the seizure of firearms, narcotics, illicit liquor, and stolen property, including 14 country-made pistols, 24 cartridges, and 16 knives.

In October, Operation Aaghat 2.0 saw the detention of around 500 individuals, most of them habitual offenders, bootleggers, and drug peddlers.

Police said the ongoing operation is aimed at deterring criminal activity, dismantling illegal networks, and ensuring law and order during the New Year celebrations.

