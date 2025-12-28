After Flames And Fury, Assam Government Lifts Ban, Restores Internet In Karbi Anglong

Assam Lifts Mobile Internet Ban After Violent Protests

The Assam government on Sunday lifted the ban on mobile internet services that was imposed following violent protests in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong over demands for the eviction of settlers.

Internet Services Restored

Following the escalation, the Assam government had invoked Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, along with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, to prohibit Internet/Mobile Data Services in the districts with immediate effect on December 23.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Political Department issued a notification lifting the ban, citing an improved and normalised law and order situation. “All Mobile Service Providers operating in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong are hereby directed to restore Internet/Mobile Data Services with effect from 8:00 AM on December 28,” the order read.

Background: Violence in Karbi Anglong

The protests were triggered by demands to evict illegal encroachers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the hilly district. Demonstrators set the house of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on fire.

Protesters also pelted stones and attacked security personnel, forcing the police to fire blanks to bring the situation under control near Dongkamukam in the West Karbi Anglong district.

Injuries To Security Personnel

At least 173 personnel of the Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries during incidents on December 22-23. According to an Assam Police post on X, 139 personnel received first aid at the scene, while 33 were transported to hospitals for further treatment.

Chief Minister Holds Talks With Karbi Leaders

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati with representatives of various Karbi organisations, civil society members, and functionaries of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

The discussions focused on issues surrounding the recent protests in Kheroni, including the VGR and PGR land disputes currently before a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court.

Next Steps: Court Proceedings And Relocations

The Chief Minister stated that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will file an affidavit in the first week of January, while Karbi civil society will present its views as a party to the case. The state government will request an expeditious hearing and early verdict. Appropriate actions will be taken based on the court’s decision.

Additionally, all government offices currently located on VGR/PGR land in Kheroni will be relocated to alternative sites at the earliest. The Chief Minister also announced that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will cancel the licences of all commercial establishments operating on VGR/PGR land immediately.

