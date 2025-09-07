LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Is Pind Daan? A Crucial Puja Performed During Pitru Paksha, Check Who Can Perform

What Is Pind Daan? A Crucial Puja Performed During Pitru Paksha, Check Who Can Perform

The September 7, 2025, lunar eclipse will mark the second Blood Moon of the year after March and will be the longest since 2022. Astronomers and skywatchers consider this celestial event a rare spectacle, serving as a prelude to the highly anticipated total solar eclipse expected next year.

Pind Daan Rituals
Pind Daan Rituals

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 7, 2025 09:54:14 IST

Today marks the begenning of the holy month called – Pitru Paksha. This month holds an significant place in Hindu ritual in an observance to provide peace and harmony to the souls of ancestors and get blessings to the family. 

In Hinduism, it is said that performing Pind Daan ensures prosperity, removes obstacles, and creates positive energy within the household. People from across the country visit holy rivers and pilgrimage sites to perform this ritual for their forefathers.

When is Pitru Paksha Observed?

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraadh Paksha, begins every year on the full moon day of the Bhadrapada month and continues till the new moon day of the Ashwin month, according to the Hindu calendar. This 15-day period is fully dedicated to remembering ancestors. Devotees perform Shraadh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan during these days. Priests guide families in carrying out the rituals, which are considered essential for spiritual balance and harmony.

Who Can Perform Pind Daan?

Traditionally, the eldest son in the family performs Pind Daan. If the eldest son is unable to perform the rituals, then younger sons, daughters, or close male relatives can carry out the puja. In some cases, even widows and unmarried daughters may perform the ritual when no male member is available. Priests provide guidance to ensure that the rituals are done correctly. The person performing Pind Daan must follow purity rules, maintain devotion, and offer prayers sincerely to honor the ancestors.

Significance of Pind Daan In Pitru Paksha 

Hindus believe that Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha helps ancestors attain peace in their afterlife. It is said that when these rituals are performed with full devotion, the family receives blessings in the form of happiness, prosperity, and protection. Pind Daan involves offering pindas, which are rice balls mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and other sacred items. These offerings symbolize food for ancestors and a medium to connect with them spiritually.

Along with Pind Daan, people also perform Tarpan and Shraadh. Devotees offer water mixed with black sesame seeds and pray for the souls of their forefathers. Many families invite priests and Brahmins, offering them food and dakshina as part of the ritual. Feeding crows, cows, and dogs is also considered important, as they are believed to represent the ancestors. These rituals are performed with faith to ensure the continuity of family blessings.

Also Read: Lunar Eclipse 2025: Is It Safe To Travel During The Eclipse?

Tags: Pind DaanPitru Paksha

RELATED News

Shocking! ‘Drunken’ Kerala’s Onam Liquor Sales Touch A Record-Breaking ₹826 Crore
"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"ISKCON is performing Snan Purnima on dates which are not mandated by scriptures, traditions": Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Office
Ganesh Immersion In Hyderabad Continues: Over 2.18 Lakh Idols Immersed, Thousands More Await
UK Delegation Inspects Tihar Jail As India Preps To Bring Back Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

LATEST NEWS

After Weapons, Crude Oil, India-Russia Relations To Grow Deeper With This Move, Kremlin Now Wants To…
J&K To Host 3rd Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2025 In Srinagar
Mohammed Rafi’s Son Sparks Storm, Alleges Lata Mangeshkar And Asha Bhosle Were Jealous Of Late Iconic Singer
After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot
"Gathered us in one corner and forgot about us": Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule
Davey Johnson Death: World Series Titles Winner Had THESE Unique Records To His Name
Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 Million-A-Year Lobbyist, Who Met Donald Trump At White House Amid Tariff Tensions, Will Washington-Delhi Relations Improve?
Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-US militaries begin rehearsing various battle drills together in Alaska
UK Delegation Inspects Tihar Jail As India Preps To Bring Back Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi
What’s Really Behind Donald Trump’s Hand Mark? Doctors Warn It’s No Ordinary Bruise, Can Be Deadly
What Is Pind Daan? A Crucial Puja Performed During Pitru Paksha, Check Who Can Perform

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Pind Daan? A Crucial Puja Performed During Pitru Paksha, Check Who Can Perform

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Pind Daan? A Crucial Puja Performed During Pitru Paksha, Check Who Can Perform
What Is Pind Daan? A Crucial Puja Performed During Pitru Paksha, Check Who Can Perform
What Is Pind Daan? A Crucial Puja Performed During Pitru Paksha, Check Who Can Perform
What Is Pind Daan? A Crucial Puja Performed During Pitru Paksha, Check Who Can Perform

QUICK LINKS