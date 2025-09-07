What Is Pind Daan? A Crucial Puja Performed During Pitru Paksha, Check Who Can Perform

Today marks the begenning of the holy month called – Pitru Paksha. This month holds an significant place in Hindu ritual in an observance to provide peace and harmony to the souls of ancestors and get blessings to the family.

In Hinduism, it is said that performing Pind Daan ensures prosperity, removes obstacles, and creates positive energy within the household. People from across the country visit holy rivers and pilgrimage sites to perform this ritual for their forefathers.

When is Pitru Paksha Observed?

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraadh Paksha, begins every year on the full moon day of the Bhadrapada month and continues till the new moon day of the Ashwin month, according to the Hindu calendar. This 15-day period is fully dedicated to remembering ancestors. Devotees perform Shraadh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan during these days. Priests guide families in carrying out the rituals, which are considered essential for spiritual balance and harmony.

Who Can Perform Pind Daan?

Traditionally, the eldest son in the family performs Pind Daan. If the eldest son is unable to perform the rituals, then younger sons, daughters, or close male relatives can carry out the puja. In some cases, even widows and unmarried daughters may perform the ritual when no male member is available. Priests provide guidance to ensure that the rituals are done correctly. The person performing Pind Daan must follow purity rules, maintain devotion, and offer prayers sincerely to honor the ancestors.

Significance of Pind Daan In Pitru Paksha

Hindus believe that Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha helps ancestors attain peace in their afterlife. It is said that when these rituals are performed with full devotion, the family receives blessings in the form of happiness, prosperity, and protection. Pind Daan involves offering pindas, which are rice balls mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and other sacred items. These offerings symbolize food for ancestors and a medium to connect with them spiritually.

Along with Pind Daan, people also perform Tarpan and Shraadh. Devotees offer water mixed with black sesame seeds and pray for the souls of their forefathers. Many families invite priests and Brahmins, offering them food and dakshina as part of the ritual. Feeding crows, cows, and dogs is also considered important, as they are believed to represent the ancestors. These rituals are performed with faith to ensure the continuity of family blessings.

Also Read: Lunar Eclipse 2025: Is It Safe To Travel During The Eclipse?