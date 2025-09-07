LIVE TV
Home > India > Lunar Eclipse 2025: Is It Safe To Travel During The Eclipse?

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Is It Safe To Travel During The Eclipse?

The last lunar eclipse of the year will occur today, coinciding with the beginning of Pitru Paksha. Scientifically, the Chandra Grahan is a natural celestial event that poses no harm, and people can freely travel or observe the Moon turning red. However, traditional beliefs in many Indian households discourage travel, food consumption, or auspicious activities during the eclipse, as it is considered inauspicious.

Lunar Eclipse 2025, Pic Credit: X
Lunar Eclipse 2025, Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 7, 2025 08:21:12 IST

The last Chandra Grahan, or lunar eclipse, of the year will take place on 7th September, marking a rare coincidence with the beginning of Pitru Paksha.

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event involving the Sun, Earth, and Moon. It occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface.

While science identifies it as a natural celestial phenomenon, cultural traditions and astrological beliefs consider it an inauspicious period linked to various customs.

Scientific Perspective on Lunar Eclipse and Travel

From a scientific point of view, there are no restrictions on travel during a lunar eclipse. Unlike a solar eclipse, which can damage the eyes if viewed without protection, a lunar eclipse causes no physical harm.

People can step outside, travel, or even observe the event without any danger. Astronomers often encourage skywatchers to witness the phenomenon, as the Moon takes on a reddish glow. Scientists describe it as an awe-inspiring natural event, free of any harmful effects on human activities.

Traditional and Cultural Beliefs Around Lunar Eclipse

Despite scientific clarity, many households in India still follow long-standing customs during a Chandra Grahan. Traditional beliefs discourage travel during the eclipse, claiming that journeys started at this time may face delays or misfortune.

Families also avoid major activities during these hours, as the event is seen as spiritually sensitive. In many homes, rituals such as cooking and eating are paused until the eclipse ends. Pitru Paksha beginning on the same day adds further significance, as families focus on ancestor worship.

Astrological Advice for the Day

Astrologer and tarot reader Bhoomika Kalley shared her advice regarding the lunar eclipse through a social media post.

She urged people to remain cautious and avoid certain actions. She recommended not purchasing or selling anything on this day to prevent financial losses. She also advised against performing puja rituals or celebrations. According to her, people should not interfere in disputes, as it may lead to unwanted consequences. She further warned against speaking negatively and suggested avoiding food during the eclipse hours.

