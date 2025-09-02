What Is The La Nina Effect In India?

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Tuesday has issued its latest El Nino/La Nina update, warning that La Nina may develop from September 2025. The report added that conditions could return as early as September 2025, influencing global weather and climate patterns.

The latest report also noted that despite La Nina’s typical cooling effect, above-average global temperatures are expected to persist due to the long-term impacts of climate change. It stated oceanic and atmospheric indicators continue to reflect ENSO-neutral conditions, which have persisted since March 2025.

What Is La Nina?

‘La Nina’ is a Spanish term, which means – a little girl. It is marked by cold oceanic temperature, which brings drought, floods and other extreme weather events in different parts of the world.

It plays an important role in lowering air pressure over the western Pacific, leading to increased rainfall, particularly in northwest India and Bangladesh. It also strengthens the intensity of Monsoon, rain-bringing winds, in India.

The La Nina Effect In India

La Nina occurs when the Pacific Ocean between Indonesia and South America becomes cooler than usual. It is better understood as part of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), and with its counterpart, El Nino, that represents a warming of the same region.

This complex geographic condition significantly influences global atmospheric circulation and weather patterns. Every two to seven years, ENSO shifts irregularly back and forth between El Nino and La Nina. During La Nina years, India receives more rainfall than usual during the monsoon season.

Geographers explain that in the El Nino years, summers are relatively harsh when India experiences intense, record-breaking heat waves, while La Nina arrives and persists until the summer of 2025, it could bring relief from the high heat.

La Nina helps the Indian Monsoon persist in the region. However, El Nino often disrupts the monsoon. As per records, India received below-average rainfall during El Nino years since 1871.

La Nina Weather Pattern: A Boon For Flora And Fauna

Together, both La Nina (Cold) and El Nino (Warm) form a complex weather pattern called the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). It appears due to the oscillation between the El Nino and the La Nina.

It is a complex system which involves oceanic and atmospheric phenomena, with the appearance of warm currents as it appears off the coast of Peru, it creates a low-pressure circulation there.

La Nina affects the global weather pattern. Its impact is vast. If La Nina lowers air pressure over the western Pacific, it leads to increased rainfall in northwest India and Bangladesh.

It causes severe flooding in northern Australia due to excessive rainfall and low-pressure systems. Along with these benefits, La Nina gives a boost to the fishing industry because it brings cold, nutrient-rich waters to the surface, supporting plankton growth, which benefits fish populations.

