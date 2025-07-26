Home > India > When Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Said, ‘Kal Ka Suraj Nahi Dekhega Pakistan’

When Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Said, ‘Kal Ka Suraj Nahi Dekhega Pakistan’

Atal Bihari Vajpayee led India with courage, unity, and unmatched resolve from Pokhran nuclear tests to Kargil War diplomacy, his leadership stood above politics. He placed national interest before party lines, leaving behind a legacy of strength, statesmanship, and timeless words that continue to inspire the nation.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee On Kargil War
Atal Bihari Vajpayee On Kargil War

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 26, 2025 11:13:19 IST

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, led with unmatched strength and courage. He always stood firm for India’s interests and never let political differences stop him from defending the nation. Known for his powerful speeches, Vajpayee inspired generations with his voice and vision.

He showed courage beyond expectations when he gave the green signal for Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. By doing this, he officially ended India’s self-imposed freeze on nuclear testing. Speaking to the world with confidence, Vajpayee said, “India is now a nuclear weapon state,” marking a turning point in India’s defence and global standing.

Vajpayee’s Warning to Pakistan During the Kargil War

During the 1999 Kargil War, Vajpayee sent a confidential message to then-US President Bill Clinton. Since Clinton was in Geneva, National Security Adviser Sandy Berger received the letter. Vajpayee clearly warned that India might attack inside Pakistan if it did not withdraw troops that had occupied Indian military posts.

The United States later informed India that Pakistan’s General Pervez Musharraf had threatened a nuclear strike. Vajpayee firmly responded, “Pakistan sena ke parmaṇu hamle se Bharat ka toh kuch nahin bigṛega, lekin kal ka Suraj nahi dekhega, Pakistan.” His words sent a strong and clear message of India’s resolve.

Support for India in the 1971 War with Pakistan

Atal Bihari Vajpayee never let politics interfere with national unity. During the 1971 war with Pakistan, he strongly supported Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Though he led the Jan Sanghthen the largest opposition party -he stood by the government in a time of national crisis. In Parliament, Vajpayee said, “Today, I am not ready to speak on behalf of any political party. Right now, the entire nation is one party.” He called on all Indians to stand united and to make whatever sacrifices the war demanded. His words reflected his belief in national unity during the most difficult times.

In a memorable speech delivered during the 1971 conflict, Vajpayee addressed Parliament with emotion and clarity. He said, “We are going through a trial by fire. There is no reason why we should not emerge from this fire purified like gold.” Vajpayee reminded everyone that defending India’s borders remained the nation’s highest duty. He added, “We must teach the rulers of Pakistan a lesson they will never forget.” 

Praise for Indira Gandhi After Pakistan’s Surrender

After Pakistan’s surrender in December 1971, Atal Bihari Vajpayee stood in Parliament and applauded Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for leading India to victory. He joined the entire House in a standing ovation. Vajpayee said, “The Prime Minister must now lead the country to total victory over the enemy.” He assured the government that his party would fully support any steps needed to strengthen India.

This act of cooperation highlighted how Vajpayee placed the country above all political boundaries. Even as an opposition leader, he chose unity and national interest when the country faced threats from outside forces.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee led not just with authority, but with vision. He believed in a united and strong India and showed that leadership means putting the country first. His actions during the Kargil War, the Pokhran-II nuclear tests, and the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict reflect his deep commitment to national security and unity.

Must Read: Miyan Sahab Ne Joote Khane Akele Bhej Diya’: When Pakistan DGMO Came Alone To End The Kargil War

Tags: Atal Bihari VajpayeeKargil Vijay Diwaskargil war

RELATED News

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 26 Years Of Victory Against Pakistan, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh And Others Pays Tribute
CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three
Kargil Vijay Diwas: The Transition Of Indian Army From Kargil War To Operation Sindoor In 26 Years
Weather Update For July 26, 2025: Significant Weather Shift In Delhi, Mumbai To Expect Heavy Rains
Today’s Horoscope for Every Sign – A Soul Check-In-July 26, 2025

LATEST NEWS

Tim David: Australia’s Fastest T20I Century Ever
Taylor Fritz’s 20 Dollar Drunk Math Fail Has Fans Cracking Up
South Park Delivers A ‘Terribly Sorry’ To Trump, And The Internet Explodes
When Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Said, ‘Kal Ka Suraj Nahi Dekhega Pakistan’
Kuldeep Yadav Snub: Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Cites Batting Balance
The Unsung Hero: How One Chennai Theatre Saved ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’
Sanseito Party: Rise of Far-Right Reshapes Japan’s Political Landscape
Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoins Al-Nassr For Pre Season Push Says ‘Time To Lock In’
Internal War At HYBE: Was Fear Of NewJeans Rivaling BTS Behind Min Hee-jin’s Removal?
Data Demand Explodes: India’s Edge Capacity Gears For 3x Growth
When Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Said, ‘Kal Ka Suraj Nahi Dekhega Pakistan’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Said, ‘Kal Ka Suraj Nahi Dekhega Pakistan’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Said, ‘Kal Ka Suraj Nahi Dekhega Pakistan’
When Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Said, ‘Kal Ka Suraj Nahi Dekhega Pakistan’
When Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Said, ‘Kal Ka Suraj Nahi Dekhega Pakistan’
When Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Said, ‘Kal Ka Suraj Nahi Dekhega Pakistan’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?