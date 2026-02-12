When Is MahaShivratri 2026? Check Date, Puja Time, Rituals, Mantra – What To Do For Money, Love And Marriage

MahaShivratri 2026: MahaShivratri is among the most significant Hindu festivals and is observed with immense devotion and grandeur in Shiva temples across the country. The festival marks the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Often referred to as “The Great Night of Shiva,” it symbolizes spiritual awakening, self-realisation, inner peace, and the triumph of positivity.

If you’re wondering when MahaShivratri 2026 will be celebrated, along with the exact date, puja timings, important rituals, and special mantras to attract money, love, and marital bliss- here’s everything you need to know.

MahaShivratri 2026: Date and Time

Mahahsivratri 2026 will be celebrated on February 15, 2026. Check Maha Shivratri date and time.

Event Date Time Chaturdashi Tithi Begins February 15, 2026 05:04 PM Chaturdashi Tithi Ends February 16, 2026 05:34 PM Ratri First Prahar Puja February 15, 2026 06:11 PM – 09:23 PM Ratri Second Prahar Puja February 16, 2026 09:23 PM – 12:35 AM Ratri Third Prahar Puja February 16, 2026 12:35 AM – 03:47 AM Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja February 16, 2026 03:47 AM – 06:59 AM Nishita Kaal Puja February 16, 2026 12:09 AM – 01:01 AM Shivaratri Parana Time February 16, 2026 06:59 AM – 03:24 PM

MahaShivratri 2026: Rituals

Mahashivratro is a deeply sacred occasion for devotees of Lord Shiva, marked by devotion, discipline, and spiritual reflection.

Fasting: On this auspicious occasion, devotees observe a strict fast as a mark of devotion and strict discipline.

Mantra Chanting: Devotees recite sacred mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva to seek his divine blessings and invoke his presence.

Abhishekam: Special rituals are performed where the Shivling is bathed with holy offerings such as milk, honey, water, and other sacred items.

Meditation and Prayers: Throughout this powerful night, devotees stay awake, engage in meditation, and offer heartfelt prayers and spiritual practices to please Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

MahaShivratri 2026: Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat

MahaShivratri 2026: What To Do

Wake up early, ideally during Brahma Muhurat, to begin the day on a spiritual note.

Start with meditation (Dhyana) and take a sacred Sanklap (vow) for the fast.

Bathe and wear fresh, clean clothes; white attire is considered especially auspicious.

Observe celibacy while undertaking the vrat.

Offer sacred items like Datura flowers and fruits, white crown flowers, and Bel (Vilva) leaves.



Apply sandalwood (Chandan) instead of turmeric.



Conduct prayers and special puja during Nishita Kaal or across all four prahars of the night.



Consume fruits, milk, and vrat-friendly dishes if observing a partial fast.

MahaShivratri 2026: What Not To Do

Avoid eating wheat, rice, and lentils during the fast.

Refrain from consuming meat, onion, and garlic.

Do not consume tobacco or alcohol.

Avoid offering coconut water to the Shiva Linga.

Do not apply vermillion to the Shiva Linga.

