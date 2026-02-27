LIVE TV
Home > India > Who are Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes? Nikesh Arora's Son-In- Law Being Confused With US Ice Hockey NHL Player, Jack Hughes

Who are Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes? Nikesh Arora’s Son-In- Law Being Confused With US Ice Hockey NHL Player, Jack Hughes

Ayesha Arora is the daughter of Nikesh Arora, CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks. An Indian-origin tech billionaire, Nikesh’s net worth was estimated at $1.3 billion by Forbes. A former Google executive, he has always supported Ayesha, who has largely stayed away from the media spotlight.

Who are Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes? (IMAGE: X)

Last updated: February 27, 2026 15:02:46 IST

Who are Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes? Nikesh Arora’s Son-In- Law Being Confused With US Ice Hockey NHL Player, Jack Hughes

The wedding of billionaire Nikesh Arora’s daughter has become the talk of the town—not just for its extravagant scale, but also for the star-studded guest list. Among those attending is US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, recently spotted in Jodhpur, as per reports.

The high-profile celebrations are set to unfold at Rajasthan’s iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday, February 28. Alongside Lutnick, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is also expected to grace the occasion.

Private festivities began earlier this week, on February 25. The four-day destination wedding kicked off at The Lodhi in New Delhi, followed by a colorful Holi celebration at Bal Samand Palace in Jodhpur, according to reports. The sangeet ceremony is scheduled at Mehrangarh Fort, with the wedding vows and rituals culminating at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Who are Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes?

Ayesha Arora is the daughter of Nikesh Arora, CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks. An Indian-origin tech billionaire, Nikesh’s net worth was estimated at $1.3 billion by Forbes. A former Google executive, he has always supported Ayesha, who has largely stayed away from the media spotlight.

In 2023, Nikesh emerged as one of the world’s highest-paid CEOs, surpassing even Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. He began his academic journey at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, and started his career with Wipro in 1989 before moving to the US to pursue higher studies.

Minimal details are available about the groom, Jack Hughes. However, he is also being confused with a US Ice Hockey NHL player, sharing his name, reportedly.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 3:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS