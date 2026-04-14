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Home > India News > ‘Sacred Opportunity‘: Samrat Chaudhary Lauds Nitish Kumar’s Mentorship, Praises BJP For Appointing Him As Bihar’s CM

‘Sacred Opportunity‘: Samrat Chaudhary Lauds Nitish Kumar’s Mentorship, Praises BJP For Appointing Him As Bihar’s CM

Samrat Choudhary, the newly chosen leader of the BJP in Bihar, thanking Nitish Kumar

Samrat Choudhary, the newly chosen leader of the BJP in Bihar, thanking Nitish Kumar for teaching him how to run the government. Photo: ANI
Samrat Choudhary, the newly chosen leader of the BJP in Bihar, thanking Nitish Kumar for teaching him how to run the government. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 14, 2026 19:08:35 IST

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‘Sacred Opportunity‘: Samrat Chaudhary Lauds Nitish Kumar’s Mentorship, Praises BJP For Appointing Him As Bihar’s CM

Samrat Choudhary, the newly chosen leader of the BJP in Bihar, is about to become the state’s new Chief Minister. On Tuesday, he thanked his party leaders and said he views his new job as a special chance to help the people of Bihar.

He also lauded the role of Nitish Kumar, saying he has taught a lot of things and that the Viksit Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that of prosperous Bihar by Nitish Kumar will make the state prosperous.

What Samrat Choudhary Says After He Got Elected As The Chief Minister?

In a post on X, Choudhary said he would seek to fulfil the trust and dreams of the people of Bihar.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for reposing their trust in me by assigning the responsibility of Leader of the BJP Bihar Legislative Party. This is not merely a position for me, but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar, to fulfill their trust and dreams. I pledge to live up to the expectations of one and all with complete dedication, commitment, and integrity,” he said.

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Samrat Choudhary Thanking Party Leadership After Being The CM

“Under the able leadership of the country’s esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the guidance of the honorable National President Shri @NitinNabin ji, I will remain continuously committed to taking Bihar to new heights of development, good governance, and prosperity. Your affection, blessings, and cooperation are my greatest strength. Jai Bihar, Jai Bharat!” he added.

Choudhary, who is the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, also talked to reporters and said the BJP had given him several opportunities.

‘In my life, the BJP gave me several opportunities to serve. I have been working as a political worker for about 30 years, but there was no ideology by my side earlier. I have worked for the BJP since 2015…I assure the PM, HM, party’s national president, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party president Sanjay Saraogi that the ideology of the BJP – we will continue to take up the work of considering India before everything else and considering it the best, and prioritising the party,’ he said.

Samrat Choudhary Thanking Nitish Kumar For Guidance

“Nitish Kumar taught a lot of things – how the govt is run, how good governance will be established in Bihar and what is good for democracy in Bihar…The vision of Viksit Bharat of PM Modi and that of prosperous Bihar by Nitish Kumar – together we will make Bihar prosperous and make the country developed,” he added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Nitish Kumar has given his “blessings to Samratji” and the BJP Legislative Party elected him as its leader.

Nitish Kumar, who has been elected to Rajya Sabha, resigned as Chief Minister earlier in the day marking a significant political transition in Bihar politics.

It is the first time that Bihar will have a BJP Chief Minister. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Amit Shah Warns ‘TMC Goons Not to Step Out’, Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of Crucial Polls

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‘Sacred Opportunity‘: Samrat Chaudhary Lauds Nitish Kumar’s Mentorship, Praises BJP For Appointing Him As Bihar’s CM
‘Sacred Opportunity‘: Samrat Chaudhary Lauds Nitish Kumar’s Mentorship, Praises BJP For Appointing Him As Bihar’s CM
‘Sacred Opportunity‘: Samrat Chaudhary Lauds Nitish Kumar’s Mentorship, Praises BJP For Appointing Him As Bihar’s CM
‘Sacred Opportunity‘: Samrat Chaudhary Lauds Nitish Kumar’s Mentorship, Praises BJP For Appointing Him As Bihar’s CM

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