Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?

Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?

Aryan Maan, ABVP’s DUSU presidential nominee, brings academics, sports, and digital savvy to student politics. With a manifesto promising free Wi-Fi, subsidized metro passes, and better facilities, he aims to improve student life while engaging the campus digitally in 2025 elections.

Aryan Maan Emerges as Key Contender in 2025 DUSU Elections (Pc: Instagram)
Aryan Maan Emerges as Key Contender in 2025 DUSU Elections (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 19, 2025 13:12:39 IST

Delhi university students’ union (DUSU) elections are regarded as a major bellwether in terms of youth politics in India and the 2025 election cannot be an exception. The presidential nominee of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aryan Maan, has captured a lot of attention as a person who has been both a traditional campus activist and a digitally savvy candidate.

His academic and athletic background provides a different approach towards student leadership, as he tries to solve a fundamental problem within the campus, in addition to attracting a large and diverse student population.

Aryan Maan Key Pledges and Academic Profile

The campaign created by Aryan Maan is supported by a campaign based on the concrete student welfare policies. Being an alumnus of Hansraj College, he is familiar with the realities of the day-to-day life of a student, and his manifesto promises subsidized metro passes, campus-wide free Wi-Fi, and improved sports facilities are designed to address the needs of the students on a daily basis.

He is a current student of MA in Library Science and in his academic journey, he has shown that he is devoted to the cause of education, and his political agenda is to better the facilities that support the daily lives of the students. He also promises to carry out accessibility audits to make the campus be accommodative to all students.

Aryan Maan Roots and Political Trajectory

Aryan Maan is a national-level football player, which is why he stands out in the crowd of students who become prominent in student politics. The experience of participating in ABVP-led student movements including anti-fee hikes campaigns has seen him establish himself as an active and dedicated student leader.

The DUSU elections of this year have been more digital-oriented, with the Maan and other candidates using social media, viral content, and other platforms to engage voters. His campaign has won the backing of a number of public figures and has featured in the middle of an active and competitive contest.

Also Read: DUSU Elections 2025: Heavy security deployed ahead of vote counting in North Campus

Tags: ABVP candidatearyan maanDUSU 2025

RELATED News

Who Is Joslyn Nandita Choudhary? Congress’ Students Wing NSUI’s President Candidate Is First Woman In 17 Years To Fight In DUSU Election 2025
Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla
Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him
EPFO Launches Passbook Lite: Why It’s A Game-Changer For Managing Your PF?
"Come to do new politics with no caste, religion": Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

LATEST NEWS

"I am shocked and saddened": Thalapathy Vijay condoles demise of Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar
Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?
Morphed Fears To AI Cheers: Should The Gemini Nano Banana Trend Worry Us?
AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link
Robo Shankar funeral: Udhayanidhi Stalin, film fraternity, fans pay last respects in Chennai
Sri Lanka Cricketer’s Father Dies Mid-Match, Tragic News Revealed Right After Getting Hit Five Sixes Off His Over
TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations
Namibia's Jan Frylinck hits third-fastest T20I fifty in win over Zimbabwe
Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened
Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Star Who Charges Rs 21.75 Crore For 5-Minute Cameo, Beats Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas
Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?
Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?
Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?
Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?

QUICK LINKS