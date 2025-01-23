Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Who Is Diva Jaimin Shah? Soon-To-Be Wife Of Jeet Adani

Diva Jaimin Shah hails from one of India’s most influential families in the diamond industry.

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of business magnate Gautam Adani, is set to marry Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of prominent diamond trader Jaimin Shah. The highly anticipated wedding is scheduled for February 7, 2025, in Ahmedabad, and will be a private, traditional ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Who Is Diva Jaimin Shah?

Diva Jaimin Shah hails from one of India’s most influential families in the diamond industry. Her father, Jaimin Shah, is a co-owner of C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited, a distinguished diamond manufacturing company. Established in 1976 by Chinu Doshi and Dinesh Shah, the firm operates in Mumbai and Surat, key hubs of India’s diamond trade. The company has built a stellar reputation globally under the leadership of Jaimin Shah and a team of industry experts.

Although Diva has largely stayed away from the media spotlight, her family’s legacy in the diamond sector is widely recognized. Specific details about her education and professional life remain undisclosed, reflecting her preference for a low-profile lifestyle.

The Adani-Shah Union

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah got engaged in March 2023 in a quiet ceremony attended by their close circles. Gautam Adani has emphasized that the upcoming wedding will be simple and traditional, consistent with the family’s values.

The union between the Adani and Shah families is significant, combining the legacies of two influential business empires. The Adani family is a dominant force in infrastructure and energy, while the Shah family holds a prominent place in the diamond industry.

As the youngest scion of the Adani family, Jeet Adani is actively involved in the family business, overseeing key projects and contributing to its growth. His marriage to Diva Jaimin Shah represents not just a personal milestone but also a symbolic alignment of two influential Indian families.

