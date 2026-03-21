Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar Epstein conspiracy theories 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles AQI improvement donald trump Epstein manipulation Raj Arjun bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth

Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania sustained minor injuries after a tourist speedboat capsized in the Maldives early Friday.

Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident. Photo: X
Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 21, 2026 09:49:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania sustained minor injuries after a tourist speedboat capsized in the Maldives early Friday. Two Indian nationals, including rally driver Hari Singh, are feared missing, and search operations are currently underway. 

Gautam Singhania was among the seven people on board when the vessel overturned near V Felidhoo. He was rescued and later brought back to Mumbai, where he is recovering, his spokesperson confirmed. 

“Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai,” the spokesperson said.

You Might Be Interested In

The spokesperson added, “We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends.”

Who Is Gautam Singhania?

Gautam Singhania is an Indian billionaire industrialist and Chairman and MD of the Raymond Group, the world’s largest producer of suiting fabric. He was born in a Marwari industrialist family to Vijaypat Singhania. 

He joined the Singhania family’s JK Group of companies in 1986 and joined the family’s Raymond Group, becoming a director in 1990. Later, he became the managing director in family business in 1999 and later chairman in September 2000. 

In late 2023, he announced a separation from his wife of 32 years, Nawaz Modi Singhania. 

Under Gautam Singhania’s leadership, Raymond expanded beyond textiles into real estate (Raymond Realty), engineering, and FMCG products like KamaSutra. 

Gautam Singhania Controversy With Father

Gautam Singhania’s father, Vijaypat Singhania’s troubles began after he transferred his 37 per cent controlling stake in 2015. 

According to him, a 2007 agreement meant to resolve an earlier family dispute entitled him to an apartment in the Singhania family’s 36-storey JK House in Mumbai’s upscale Malabar Hill. The agreed price was reportedly far below market value, but Gautam Singhania is said to have advised the Raymond board against selling such a high-value company asset. 

As tension escalated the board revoked Vijaypat’s “Chairman Emeritus” title, alleging he used abusive langugae in correspondence. He has also claimed that he was forcibly removed from his office and that several of his belongings, including his Padma Bhushan award, went missing. 

Vijaypat, who says he has not spoken to his son Gautam Singhania for two years, planned to challenge the situation legally, citing a 2007 law that allows parents to reclaim property gifted to children if their basic needs are not met. 

Gautam Singhania Net Worth

According to reports, Gautam Singhania’s net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion, approximately Rs 11,658 crore. The majority of his wealth is derived from his 37% stake in the Raymond group. 

Gautam Singhania’s primary residence in South Mumbai is valued at approximately Rs 6,000 crore. It is the second-tallest private building in India. 

H owns a fleet of private jets, helicopters, luxury yachts, high-end models of supercars, including Lamborghini Revuelto priced at Rs 8.89 crore, Ferrari 458 Italia, and Lotus Elise.

Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gautam SinghaniaGautam Singhania accidentGautam Singhania boat accidentGautam Singhania controversy with fatherGautam Singhania fatherGautam Singhania injuredGautam Singhania net worthhome-hero-pos-9raymondraymond ownerwho is Gautam Singhania

RELATED News

Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case

Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory

Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania Injured In Maldives Speedboat Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai, Recovery Under Medical Supervision

Who Is Vijay? Thalapathy Of Tamil Makkal, Entering To Electoral Debut In High Voltage Fight Against Behemoths Of Dravidian Politics In Tamil Nadu Election 2026

What is Ashok Kharat’s Net Worth? From Charging Rs 50 Lakhs Per Consultation To Owning Nearly 100 Acres Of Land, Inside Nashik Astrologer’s Rs.200 Crore Empire

LATEST NEWS

After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!

‘RCB Can Add Another Title’: Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Defend Its Title Ahead of IPL 2026

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Cautions Teammates Ahead Of RCB’s First Match Against SRH, Says ‘Don’t Waste These Days…’

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 300 Crore Club, Strong Rs 500 Crore Eid Weekend Push Expected

Who Is Palm Beach Pete? Viral Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Sparks Buzz In Florida Amid Shocking ‘Saw Him At A Party’ Claim

Eid Mubarak 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status And Greetings To Share On Eid ul-Fitr With Your Loved Ones

Is US Preparing For Ground Troop Deployment In Iran As USS Tripoli Moves Into The Arabian Sea To Join USS Abraham Lincoln With Marines Onboard?

IPL 2026: Nathan Ellis Replacement Options For Chennai Super Kings — Three Players on CSK Radar After Injury Blow

Iran Strikes US Victoria Base Near Baghdad International Airport; Massive Plumes Of Smoke Captured On Camera | Watch Video

Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth
Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth
Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth
Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth

QUICK LINKS