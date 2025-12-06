Who Is Humayun Kabir? Suspended TMC MLA Lays Foundation For Babri Masjid-Style Mosque In Murshidabad

Babri Masjid Controversy: Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday performed the foundation-laying ceremony for a mosque in Murshidabad’s Rejinagar, designed to resemble Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid. He scheduled the event for December 6 – the anniversary of the structure’s demolition.

Kabir, the MLA from Bharatpur, had publicly announced his intention to construct the structure. During the foundation-laying -laying ceremony, slogans of “Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar” were chanted at the venue, while Kabir cut a ceremonial ribbon.

Kabir rejected the accusations of provocation while addressing the gathering, saying, that Muslims had every right to build a mosque in Bengal.

Massive Security Deployment Amid Humayun Kabir’s Plan To Build Babri Style Mosque In Murshidabad

A senior police officer told agencies that an extensive, multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place.

“More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed. Two IPS officers in the rank of superintendent of police, at least 30 officers of deputy superintendent rank and around 100 police inspectors have been stationed in areas such as Beldanga and Rejinagar,” the official said.

Also Read: Right To Disconnect Bill, Explained: Can Employees Legally Ignore Calls, Emails After Work?

Police pickets and camps have been placed at multiple sensitive points. Rapid Action Force (RAF) is also on the ground. According to reports, a continued presence of central forces in line with earlier Calcutta High Court orders has been ensured.

The Beldanga region witnessed communal violence in April, after which Central forces were stationed there by the court. Their deployment continues.

TMC Suspends Humayun Kabir

The announcement has sparked internal political conflict within the ruling TMC.

Senior leader Firhad Hakim declared Kabir suspended from the party on Thursday, calling his actions gross indiscipline amid efforts to maintain peace in the state.

Later, while addressing a rally in Murshidabad, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went further, describing Kabir as a “traitor working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

What Calcutta High Court Said On Humayun Kabir’s Plan To Build Babri Style Mosque

The Calcutta High Court on Friday stopped short of halting Kabir’s event. According to lawyers who attended the hearing, the court did not stay the foundation-stone ceremony. However, the court directed the state government to take all necessary steps to maintain law and order

Meanwhile, the Union government informed the court that 19 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), deployed after the April riots, remain on standby and are prepared for mobilisation if required.

West Bengal Governor Appeals For Peace

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose issued an appeal urging residents to remain calm, alert, and not fall prey to rumours or provocation.

A Lok Bhavan official said the Governor has instructed the establishment of a 24×7 Access Point Cell where citizens can report incidents “The contact number is 033-22001641. The Governor will concurrently monitor the entire situation,” the official noted.

Who Is Humayun Kabir?

Humayun Kabir’s political career spans four decades. He has been associated with multiple parties and has made frequent shifts and controversies.

Began his political career in the Congress (1983)

Won the Rejinagar seat in 2011

Joined TMC, served as a minister

Expelled in 2015 for anti-party activities

Contested Rejinagar as an Independent in 2016 (lost)

Joined the BJP in 2018, contested Murshidabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 (lost)

Returned to the TMC in 2018, but later contested the Bharatpur seat as an Independent in 2021 and won

Also Read: Revisiting Babri Masjid Demolition 33 Years On, How 1992 Changed The Socio-Political Scenario Of India