LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash instagram down Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today akash instagram down Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today akash instagram down Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today akash instagram down Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash instagram down Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today akash instagram down Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today akash instagram down Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today akash instagram down Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

Delhi fashion YouTuber Pushpendra, aka Akash, 31, vanished with ₹1.5 lakh for business; found dead in a vacant DDA plot. Over 4.5 lakh followers mourn him. Cause of death under investigation, family alleges robbery and potential poisoning, police probe continues.

Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra?
Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 11, 2026 09:55:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

The digital community is in mourning following the grim discovery of 31-year-old Pushpendra, who was known by his public name, Akash, and who worked as a fashion YouTuber and clothing merchant.

Akash had established himself as a recognized presence in the Delhi fashion industry because he had more than 450000 followers across Instagram and YouTube platforms, which he used to market his “Styling” clothing brand that operated from Mandawali. 

The creator had vanished from his home on Saturday after departing with 1.5 lakh in cash, which he needed for his business journey to the Gandhi Nagar wholesale market. His body was eventually located by family members on Monday evening in a secluded vacant DDA plot near the Telco T-Point in the Anand Vihar area, which caused his followers and local residents to react with disbelief.

You Might Be Interested In

Unresolved Investigation and Mystery Surrounding the Cause of Death

The authorities need to complete their investigation work because they await the complete post-mortem examination results together with the viscera examination findings.

The East Delhi police department under DCP Rajiv Kumar reported that the body showed no visible injury marks together with no immediate evidence of homicide, yet they still consider the situation to be suspicious.

Forensic teams have conducted complete evidence collection operations at the DDA plot, yet the absence of visible violent confrontation evidence from the crime scene has resulted in authorities delaying their process to establish a proper murder investigation.

Investigators are examining the “inquest proceedings” to discover whether the death resulted from a medical emergency or from a planned criminal act that produced no visible injuries.

Allegations of Foul Play and Potential Poisoning

The victim’s family has raised serious concerns regarding foul play because they believe that Akash was robbed with the possibility of having been poisoned.

His relatives reported that the body site contained missing items, which included his substantial cash and a gold chain and a ring and his iPhone. The friend who accompanied Akash during his last moments before his phone turned off at 2:33 PM on Saturday is the person who they suspect showed unusual behavior.

The family decided to protest at the Mandawali police station because they were unhappy with how police handled their case, which needed an investigation into suspected robbery-cum-murder, with their demonstration that showed a healthy person cannot suddenly die in an empty area without help from other people.

Also Read: Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler; Neighbours Rush Family To Hospital

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 9:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: akashDelhi YouTuberfashion influencerfound deadhome-hero-pos-11Pushpendravacant DDA plot

RELATED News

LPG Prices And Gas Cylinder Shortage Update: Delhi Consumers Rush To Book Cylinders After New 25-Day LPG Refill Rule Sparks Supply Concerns Amid West Asia Conflict

Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War

Who Is Rahul Bhatia? Meet IndiGo’s New Interim CEO As Pieter Elbers Exits, Check His Massive Net Worth Here

Gas Cylinder Price Today (March 10): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You? Check Latest Prices Here As West Asia Conflict Escalates

India Tears Into Pakistan At UN Over ‘Hypocrisy’: Slams Ramadan Airstrikes In Afghanistan That Killed 185 Civilians, Mostly Women And Children

LATEST NEWS

Champions League Roundup: Liverpool Lose, Newcastle Hold Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid Win Big

Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

Instagram Down: Users Flood Social Media With Complaints As Messages Fail To Send Amid Widespread Outage

Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Set For Return On WWE Raw: Report

Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

NASA Satellite Set To Crash Back To Earth In Uncontrolled Reentry After 14 Years In Orbit – Check Date, Time And Dangers Involved

Did Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Really Reject His Son Mojtaba Khamenei As Iran’s Supreme leader In His Will? Fresh Reports Claim That…

Sheetla Ashtami 2026 Today: Discover Auspicious Timings And Rituals; Don’t Miss These Sacred Moments

Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation
Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation
Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation
Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

QUICK LINKS