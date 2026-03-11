Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

The digital community is in mourning following the grim discovery of 31-year-old Pushpendra, who was known by his public name, Akash, and who worked as a fashion YouTuber and clothing merchant.

Akash had established himself as a recognized presence in the Delhi fashion industry because he had more than 450000 followers across Instagram and YouTube platforms, which he used to market his “Styling” clothing brand that operated from Mandawali.

The creator had vanished from his home on Saturday after departing with 1.5 lakh in cash, which he needed for his business journey to the Gandhi Nagar wholesale market. His body was eventually located by family members on Monday evening in a secluded vacant DDA plot near the Telco T-Point in the Anand Vihar area, which caused his followers and local residents to react with disbelief.

Unresolved Investigation and Mystery Surrounding the Cause of Death

The authorities need to complete their investigation work because they await the complete post-mortem examination results together with the viscera examination findings.

The East Delhi police department under DCP Rajiv Kumar reported that the body showed no visible injury marks together with no immediate evidence of homicide, yet they still consider the situation to be suspicious.

Forensic teams have conducted complete evidence collection operations at the DDA plot, yet the absence of visible violent confrontation evidence from the crime scene has resulted in authorities delaying their process to establish a proper murder investigation.

Investigators are examining the “inquest proceedings” to discover whether the death resulted from a medical emergency or from a planned criminal act that produced no visible injuries.

Allegations of Foul Play and Potential Poisoning

The victim’s family has raised serious concerns regarding foul play because they believe that Akash was robbed with the possibility of having been poisoned.

His relatives reported that the body site contained missing items, which included his substantial cash and a gold chain and a ring and his iPhone. The friend who accompanied Akash during his last moments before his phone turned off at 2:33 PM on Saturday is the person who they suspect showed unusual behavior.

The family decided to protest at the Mandawali police station because they were unhappy with how police handled their case, which needed an investigation into suspected robbery-cum-murder, with their demonstration that showed a healthy person cannot suddenly die in an empty area without help from other people.

