Home > India > Who Was Jagdish Prasad? 58-Year-Old Inspector Dies Rescuing 19 After Ride Collapses at Surajkund Mela; Check Fair Open Today or Closed

Who Was Jagdish Prasad? 58-Year-Old Inspector Dies Rescuing 19 After Ride Collapses at Surajkund Mela; Check Fair Open Today or Closed

Jagdish Prasad, a 58-year-old police inspector on duty, lost his life while attempting to rescue people at the Surajkund mela after a giant swing broke mid-air and crashed down. Nearly 19 individuals were on the ride when it reportedly tilted around 6 pm on Saturday and fell to the ground, injuring 11 people.

Who Was Jagdish Prasad? 58-Year-Old Inspector Dies Rescuing 19 After Ride Collapses at Surajkund Mela. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 8, 2026 13:02:38 IST

Who Was Jagdish Prasad? 58-Year-Old Inspector Dies Rescuing 19 After Ride Collapses at Surajkund Mela; Check Fair Open Today or Closed

Jagdish Prasad, a 58-year-old police inspector on duty, lost his life while attempting to rescue people at the Surajkund mela after a giant swing broke mid-air and crashed down. 

Nearly 19 individuals were on the ride when it reportedly tilted around 6 pm on Saturday and fell to the ground, injuring 11 people. 

According to a senior officer, Jagdish Prasad displayed exceptional courage as he tried to help those trapped in the wreckage. However, he sustained critical injuries during the rescue effort, which ultimately proved fatal.

Swing Collapse During Peak Fair Hours

The accident occurred between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Saturday evening at the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad, Haryana. The swing, carrying multiple visitors, suddenly tilted and collapsed when one side of its supporting pillars gave way.



An onlooker’s video shows the ride operating at high speed before the structure buckled, sending riders tumbling to the ground. Screams and chaos erupted as the swing crashed, leaving onlookers stunned.

Who Was Jagdish Prasad? 

Jagdish Prasad had joined the Haryana Armed Police in 1989 and was set to retire in March after completing 36 years of service. In recognition of his dedication, he was conferred the Police Medal by the Haryana Governor in 2019-20.

Jagdish Prasad is survived by three brothers- Pradeep, a teacher who resides in their native village with their parents Surajmal and Shanti Devi; Satish Chandra, who works at a chemical factory in Ballabgarh; and Chandrahbhan Singh, employed at a motor company in Faridabad. 

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhla announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the fallen inspector’s family, along with a government job for one of his relatives. Declaring that Prasad would be accorded martyr status, the DGP praised him for laying down his life while attempting to rescue others. 

Suraj Kund Mela Open Or Closed Today

The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday, though the swing section will remain shut until the investigation is completed, the district administration said. 

Officials added that a probe committee led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner has been formed to examine the incident, and a case has been filed against the swing operator. 

Haryana Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma stated that the injured individuals are currently out of danger. 

Officials Launch Investigation

Faridabad District Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha confirmed that an FIR will be registered against the ride operator. He stated that strict action would be taken following a full investigation into the incident.

DC Sinha, along with MD Tourism Parth Gupta, reached the site promptly to oversee rescue operations. Emergency services were deployed immediately, ensuring all injured received timely medical attention.

The tragedy follows an earlier incident at the fair, where gate number 2 of the fairgrounds collapsed, injuring two people, including a child. Safety concerns are now being closely examined as the Surajkund Mela continues.

Surajkund International Crafts Fair: A Cultural Extravaganza

The Surajkund Mela, running from January 31 to February 15, is one of India’s largest handicraft and cultural festivals. It showcases traditional handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and performances from across India and other nations. This year, Egypt is the partner nation.

Despite the tragedy, the fair continues to attract lakhs of visitors every year, making it a major cultural and tourist destination.

Also Read: Surajkund Mela Tsunami Swing Collapse Caught On Cam: Video Shows The Exact Moment When Tragic Incident Occurred In Faridabad

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 1:02 PM IST
Who Was Jagdish Prasad? 58-Year-Old Inspector Dies Rescuing 19 After Ride Collapses at Surajkund Mela; Check Fair Open Today or Closed

QUICK LINKS