Surajkund Mela Tsunami Swing Collapse Caught On Cam: Video Shows The Exact Moment When Tragic Incident Occurred In Faridabad

A horrifying incident at the Surajkund International Crafts Fair turned tragic when a ride, popularly known as the ‘Tsunami Swing,’ collapsed, killing a police inspector and injuring 12 visitors. A viral video capturing the exact moment of the collapse has sent shockwaves across social media.

Swing Collapse During Peak Fair Hours

The accident occurred between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Saturday evening at the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad, Haryana. The swing, carrying multiple visitors, suddenly tilted and collapsed when one side of its supporting pillars gave way.

An onlooker’s video shows the ride operating at high speed before the structure buckled, sending riders tumbling to the ground. Screams and chaos erupted as the swing crashed, leaving onlookers stunned.

Police Inspector Among the Victims

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was on duty for fair security, was severely injured when debris from the swing fell on him. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Twelve visitors also suffered injuries and were immediately admitted to nearby hospitals. Additionally, a stall operator was hurt when a swing grill struck him on the shoulders.

Officials Launch Investigation

Faridabad District Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha confirmed that an FIR will be registered against the ride operator. He stated that strict action would be taken following a full investigation into the incident.

DC Sinha, along with MD Tourism Parth Gupta, reached the site promptly to oversee rescue operations. Emergency services were deployed immediately, ensuring all injured received timely medical attention.

The tragedy follows an earlier incident at the fair, where gate number 2 of the fairgrounds collapsed, injuring two people, including a child. Safety concerns are now being closely examined as the Surajkund Mela continues.

Surajkund International Crafts Fair: A Cultural Extravaganza

The Surajkund Mela, running from January 31 to February 15, is one of India’s largest handicraft and cultural festivals. It showcases traditional handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and performances from across India and other nations. This year, Egypt is the partner nation.

Despite the tragedy, the fair continues to attract lakhs of visitors every year, making it a major cultural and tourist destination.

