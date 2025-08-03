Home > India > Who Will Be The Next Vice-President Of India? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Has This To Say

When asked about who will be the next Vice President of India, Shashi Tharoor said that it will be someone whom the ruling party nominates.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credit- ANI)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published: August 3, 2025 19:00:36 IST
Published: August 3, 2025 19:00:36 IST

The elections for the position of the Vice-President of India will be held on September 9 and the counting of votes will also take place on the same day, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to ANI, when the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was asked about his take on who will be the next Vice-President of India, he said, “All we know is that it will be somebody whom the ruling party nominates, as we already know the composition of the electorate.” The Congress MP added, “We hope they consult the Opposition, too, but who knows?”

Why the process for electing the next Vice President of India started?

The process for electing the next Vice President of India has commenced following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, 2025 citing health reasons. Mr Dhankhar had sworn in as the Vice President of India on August 11, 2022 after replacing M Venkaiah Naidu. Mr Dhankhar had two more years left in his five-year term as the India’s Vice President. 

What will be the formalities involved in the Vice President polls?

According to The Hindu, the notification for the VP polls will be issued on August 7. The last date for filing nomination papers will be August 21. August 22 is the date for the scrutiny of nominations and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is August 25. In an official statement, the EC said that September 9 is the date on which a poll shall, if necessary. Room No. F-101, Vasudha, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi is the place where the polling shall take place. 

What will be the process to elect the Vice president of India?

According to the article 66(1) of the constitution, an electoral college comprising the elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and also the elected members of the Lok Sabha will elect the Vice President of India.

