Home > India > ‘Wishing Him Good Health’, Says PM Modi On Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

'Wishing Him Good Health', Says PM Modi On Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned citing health concerns, submitting his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. PM Modi wished him good health, praising his service. An election to choose the next Vice President will be held within 60 days as per the Constitution.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Quits as Vice President, Citing Health Issues; PM Modi Wishes Him Good Health. (Photo: ANI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar Quits as Vice President, Citing Health Issues; PM Modi Wishes Him Good Health. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 13:39:43 IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar quit his office on Monday due to health issues. In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said that he is resigning with immediate effect to follow medical advice. “In order to prioritize health care and follow medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, with effect from today, as per Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” he wrote.

PM Modi’s wishes to Jagdeep Dhankhar

Following VP’s resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished best to Dhankhar. “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has had numerous opportunities to serve our nation in different roles, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” PM Modi posted on X.

Dhankhar, who assumed office in August 2022, said he was grateful to have served the country in what he termed a time of “remarkable economic progress and unprecedented development.” He further added, “Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honour.”

Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his gratitude

Dhankhar has also expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister, Council of Ministers, and Members of Parliament, saying their “warmth, trust, and affection will always be treasured.”

According to constitutional requirements, a special election to the vacancy should be conducted within 60 days of resignation. The Vice President is elected based on a proportional representation by a single transferable vote with all members of both the Houses of Parliament constituting the electorate.

The Constitution does not clearly state who will fulfill the Vice President’s duties when the office falls vacant prior to the end of the term. The Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, or a member of the upper house so authorised by the President, shall discharge the Vice President’s duties as Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha until a new Vice President is elected.

ALSO READ: What Jagdeep Dhankhar Had Said About Retiring From Vice President, Watch

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankharpm modi’Vice President of India

