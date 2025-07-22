What Jagdeep Dhankhar Had Said About Retiring From Vice President, Watch

After Chairing the first day of the Monsoon session in Parliament (July 21) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned citing health issues mid tenure.

He submitted his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, stating that he was stepping down from the post of Vice President with immediate effect.

“In order to focus on my health and follow medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately,” the letter stated.

His sudden resignation came after a significant day in the Rajya Sabha, which he chaired during the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Earlier, he received a motion from the Opposition to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, following the recovery of burnt currency bundles from the judge’s home. He mentioned the motion in the House and instructed the Secretary General to proceed with the required actions. Meanwhile, a similar motion had already been submitted in the Lok Sabha by the ruling alliance with the Opposition’s support.

Recalling When He Said About Retirement:

On July 10, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar made a notable statement regarding his future plans in office. While addressing an event, Dhankhar remarked, “I cannot assure you my fullest commitment to be a good student.

I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention.” His comment suggested he intended to complete his term, which was scheduled to end in August 2027. However, he also hinted that unforeseen circumstances or divine intervention could change his plans. This remark is now being widely discussed following his unexpected resignation from the post of Vice President of India.

