LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals

Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals

CPI (Maoist) politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu, surrendered with 60 cadres in Maharashtra’s Gadhchiroli. His exit signals a major setback for the Maoist movement amid internal rifts, with Indian officials calling it a key milestone toward ending Naxalism by 2026.

Senior CPI (Maoist) leader and part of the Politburo, Mallojula Venugopal Rao (PHOTO: X)
Senior CPI (Maoist) leader and part of the Politburo, Mallojula Venugopal Rao (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 14, 2025 15:03:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals

On Tuesday, October 14, Mallojula Venugipal Rao, aka Sonu, a senior CPI (Maoist) official and a member of the Politburo, gave in with 60 Maoist cadres of the group in a major defeat to the outfit in Gadhchiroli in Maharashtra.

Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? 

Last week, reports circulating about Sonu, a native of Telangana, quitting the party were spreading. In one of the letters, he had urged cadras to save themselves and not to make meaningless sacrifices, highlighting the schism in Maoists in abandoning arms and entering the mainstream, as reported by CNN-News18. 

In his letter, Sonu is quoted as having told his comrades that he was not able to maintain the armed movement in the current realities. Describing the course adopted by the Maoists as totally wrong, he had to regret his inability to halt the fall of the organisation and he attributed the great setbacks to the constant errors made by the leaders.

He is said to have been assisted by the North and West sub-zonal bureaus of the CPI (Maoist), which had stated that they were willing to follow his call and join the mainstream.

Top Maoist Leader Surrenders 

On August 15, Venugipal made an oral and also wrote a statement sharing that they were willing to make a ceasefire as per the police. He made another statement which was reportedly issued in September that it (laying down arms) was discussed in the central committee and politburo and voted accordingly, even before the killing of Basavaraju (killed by the security forces in Chhattisgarh on May 21).

Indian security officials regard the move as the culmination of ongoing campaigns led by Home Minister Amit Shah in liaison with the governments of the states, to guarantee the elimination of Naxalism by 2026.

According to Telangana Police Intelligence sources cited by PTI, Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on October 1, requested the members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) to give up.

The DGP had indicated that the police would be sympathetic to them and they were not going to harass them. The sources added that they are free to leave the Maoist organisation.

ALSO READ: Tejashwi Meets Congress Venugopal For 2 Hrs As Deadlock On Seat Sharing Still To Be Resolved In Mahagatbandhan

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4latest india newsMallojula Venugopal RaoSenior CPI Maoisttrending news

RELATED News

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here

Is India Post Ready To Take Mail Delivery To New Heights And Revolutionize Delivery In Naxal-Affected Regions With Drones?

Who Is Divya Gautam? Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Turns Heads As She Joins The Bihar Poll Battle

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 14-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Diwali 2025: Check School Holiday Dates in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat & More

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt, Compares Her Lips To Machine Gun, ‘That Face, Those Lips, Video Emerges

‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism

Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!

Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals

‘Tamasha In Name Of Cinema’: Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Slams Filmfare For Awarding ‘Plagiarised’ Laapataa Ladies

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

Meet 10 Indian Companies Redefining Business in 2025

Who Is Subramanyam Vedam? Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed In US, Freed After 43 Years In Prison

German investor morale rises October, ZEW finds

Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals
Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals
Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals
Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals
QUICK LINKS