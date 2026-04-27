LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates

‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates

The Supreme Court of India on Monday encouraged parties in the ongoing dispute between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdeva Kapur over the Sona Group family trust to consider mediation.

Rani Kapur Vs Priya Sachdeva Kapur (Via X, Instagram)
Rani Kapur Vs Priya Sachdeva Kapur (Via X, Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 27, 2026 13:21:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates

The Supreme Court of India on Monday encouraged parties in the ongoing dispute between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdeva Kapur over the Sona Group family trust to consider mediation. The Bench comprising of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi made it clear that continuing a lengthy inheritance battle, especially involving an elderly litigant, would serve little purpose.

“Why are you all fighting? This is not the age for your client to fight…go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste.” The Court also underlined that dragging such disputes achieves little, particularly when they arise at an advanced age. “You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight.”

Allegations Of Fraud And Asset Transfer At Centre Of Dispute

Moreover, the case stems from a suit filed by Rani Kapur, who has challenged the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was set up fraudulently to strip her of her assets, including control over Sona Group companies.

You Might Be Interested In

According to her plea, after she suffered a stroke in 2017, her late son Sunjay Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur took advantage of her condition and transferred her assets into the trust without her informed consent. The suit further claims that she was asked to sign documents, including blank papers, under the guise of administrative requirements.

The dispute escalated after Sunjay Kapur’s death in June last year. Rani Kapur has alleged that Priya Kapur moved quickly to take control of key business entities, leaving her with no share in the family assets.

Multiple proceedings underway, Court stresses mediation first

Parallel proceedings related to control of the estate are already pending before the Delhi High Court. The matter before the Supreme Court seeks to maintain status quo on the transfer or sale of trust properties.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Rani Kapur, argued that in cases involving large estates, courts usually grant protective relief at an early stage. Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, representing the daughter, supported the claim, stating that they had been “left without anything.” Senior Advocate Naveen Pahwa, appearing for some grandchildren, also backed the plea, saying they had been excluded.

Taking note of the complexity and the likelihood of a prolonged legal battle, the Court stressed the need for a negotiated settlement.

“It will be in the interest of all the parties concerned if they go for a mediation and try to resolve the disputes peacefully and equitably…We shall, if necessary, hear the matter on merits; however, first, we should make an attempt to convince the parties to go for mediation.”

The case is scheduled to be heard again next week. Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar also appeared for Rani Kapur.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh Vs Bageshwar Baba: Raja Shivaji Actor Reacts To Shivaji Maharaj Row, Calls Remarks ‘Distorted Nonsense’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

Riteish Deshmukh Vs Bageshwar Baba: Raja Shivaji Actor Reacts To Shivaji Maharaj Row, Calls Remarks ‘Distorted Nonsense’

Expert Guide on Choosing the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Delhi NCR

School Holiday Alert: UP, Mumbai, Haryana, Bihar Close Schools Due to Severe Heatwave | Check Full List

Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Step-By-Step Guide – How to Fill Digital Census Online, Key Rules, Documents Needed

Delhi Weather Today (27 April 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alert, Heatwave Warning, Thunderstorms Across NCR, Snow Rumours And Forecast Update

LATEST NEWS

‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Dubai (UAE) And More

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: Tech Billionaires Set For High-Stakes Courtroom Battle Over OpenAI’s Nonprofit Model

TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

How to Use a Home Loan Prepayment Calculator to Save Lakhs on Interest

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%

‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

Mahindra To Reveal XUV 3XO CNG Version: 1.2L Turbo Engine, Manual Gearbox, And Dual-Cylinder Setup — Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Rules Theatres With Rs 113 Crore

Karan Johar Takes Dig At Bollywood’s PR Culture: ‘You Have To Pay To Be Called The Best Actor’

‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates
‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates
‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates
‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates

QUICK LINKS