‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates

The Supreme Court of India on Monday encouraged parties in the ongoing dispute between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdeva Kapur over the Sona Group family trust to consider mediation. The Bench comprising of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi made it clear that continuing a lengthy inheritance battle, especially involving an elderly litigant, would serve little purpose.

“Why are you all fighting? This is not the age for your client to fight…go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste.” The Court also underlined that dragging such disputes achieves little, particularly when they arise at an advanced age. “You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight.”

Allegations Of Fraud And Asset Transfer At Centre Of Dispute

Moreover, the case stems from a suit filed by Rani Kapur, who has challenged the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was set up fraudulently to strip her of her assets, including control over Sona Group companies.

According to her plea, after she suffered a stroke in 2017, her late son Sunjay Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur took advantage of her condition and transferred her assets into the trust without her informed consent. The suit further claims that she was asked to sign documents, including blank papers, under the guise of administrative requirements.

The dispute escalated after Sunjay Kapur’s death in June last year. Rani Kapur has alleged that Priya Kapur moved quickly to take control of key business entities, leaving her with no share in the family assets.

Multiple proceedings underway, Court stresses mediation first

Parallel proceedings related to control of the estate are already pending before the Delhi High Court. The matter before the Supreme Court seeks to maintain status quo on the transfer or sale of trust properties.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Rani Kapur, argued that in cases involving large estates, courts usually grant protective relief at an early stage. Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, representing the daughter, supported the claim, stating that they had been “left without anything.” Senior Advocate Naveen Pahwa, appearing for some grandchildren, also backed the plea, saying they had been excluded.

Taking note of the complexity and the likelihood of a prolonged legal battle, the Court stressed the need for a negotiated settlement.

“It will be in the interest of all the parties concerned if they go for a mediation and try to resolve the disputes peacefully and equitably…We shall, if necessary, hear the matter on merits; however, first, we should make an attempt to convince the parties to go for mediation.”

The case is scheduled to be heard again next week. Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar also appeared for Rani Kapur.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh Vs Bageshwar Baba: Raja Shivaji Actor Reacts To Shivaji Maharaj Row, Calls Remarks ‘Distorted Nonsense’