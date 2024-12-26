Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Has AAP Filed Criminal Complaint Against BJP Leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma: ‘Distributing Cash To….’

A criminal complaint has been filed against BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, accusing him of distributing cash to sway voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The complaint alleges that his actions undermine the electoral process and threaten the integrity of democracy.

Why Has AAP Filed Criminal Complaint Against BJP Leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma: ‘Distributing Cash To….’

A criminal complaint has been lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former West Delhi Member of Parliament (MP) Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma at New Delhi’s Bara Khamba Police Station. The complaint accuses Verma of allegedly distributing cash to sway voters in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Allegations of Bribery to Influence Voters

The complaint alleges that Verma, who previously served as a Lok Sabha MP, engaged in bribery to manipulate voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The accusations assert that he offered cash to influence the electorate’s decisions, a violation of electoral laws.

The complaint further highlights that such actions by the BJP leader not only undermine the integrity of the political environment but also disrupt the fairness of the election process, thereby compromising the level playing field.

Legal Basis of the Complaint Against Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

The complaint states that Verma, along with other unnamed individuals, has committed offenses related to bribery with the intent to induce voters to exercise their electoral rights improperly. The charges reference multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, including sections 170, 318, 335, 336, and 340, which address bribery, fraudulent practices, and the creation of false documents.

The complaint details that the use of false documents to support the bribery scheme further complicates the situation, as it involves an intent to deceive the public by passing off fabricated documents as genuine.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma Bribe Allegations: ‘Impacts Democracy and Social Fabric’

The complainant emphasizes the broader societal consequences of such actions, stating that the bribing of voters poses a direct threat to the democratic and social fabric of the nation. The complaint condemns the use of ill-intentioned tactics that undermine the electoral process and hinder the fair execution of democratic rights.

“The bribing of voters not only degrades the political environment and jeopardizes the level playing field but also endangers the democratic and social fabric of our society,” the complaint reads. It further accuses Verma and the unnamed individuals of conspiring in a pre-planned manner to distort the electoral process.

Also Read: Zomato Delivery Man Made To Remove Santa Outfit: ‘Do You Dress As Lord Ram On Diwali?’

Filed under

AAP BJP DELHI ELECTIONS Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

Advertisement

Also Read

MIRACLE CAUGHT ON CAMERA! 6-Year-Old Gets Run Over By Car, Gets Critically Injured But Escapes Death

MIRACLE CAUGHT ON CAMERA! 6-Year-Old Gets Run Over By Car, Gets Critically Injured But Escapes...

Donald Trump’s Christmas Wishlist: President-Elect Repeats Call To Acquire Panama Canal, Canada, And Greenland

Donald Trump’s Christmas Wishlist: President-Elect Repeats Call To Acquire Panama Canal, Canada, And Greenland

IND VS AUS: Was It Kohli Who Instigated Confrontation With Debutant Sam Konstas? WATCH VIDEO!

IND VS AUS: Was It Kohli Who Instigated Confrontation With Debutant Sam Konstas? WATCH VIDEO!

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The...

Bangladesh Christian Tripura Community In Despair As Arson Attack Leaves 17 Families Homeless on Christmas Eve

Bangladesh Christian Tripura Community In Despair As Arson Attack Leaves 17 Families Homeless on Christmas...

Entertainment

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa

How Much Did Beyonce And Her Daughter Blue Ivy Charge For NFL Halftime Show Performance?

How Much Did Beyonce And Her Daughter Blue Ivy Charge For NFL Halftime Show Performance?

Why Is Kate Winslet Forcing BFF Leonardo DiCaprio To Give Up On Swinging Lifestyle And Get Married?

Why Is Kate Winslet Forcing BFF Leonardo DiCaprio To Give Up On Swinging Lifestyle And

Who Is Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson? SZA Parts Ways With Longtime Manager Days After Dropping Deluxe Album

Who Is Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson? SZA Parts Ways With Longtime Manager Days After Dropping Deluxe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox