Why Has AAP Filed Criminal Complaint Against BJP Leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma: ‘Distributing Cash To….’

A criminal complaint has been lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former West Delhi Member of Parliament (MP) Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma at New Delhi’s Bara Khamba Police Station. The complaint accuses Verma of allegedly distributing cash to sway voters in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Allegations of Bribery to Influence Voters

The complaint alleges that Verma, who previously served as a Lok Sabha MP, engaged in bribery to manipulate voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The accusations assert that he offered cash to influence the electorate’s decisions, a violation of electoral laws.

The complaint further highlights that such actions by the BJP leader not only undermine the integrity of the political environment but also disrupt the fairness of the election process, thereby compromising the level playing field.

Legal Basis of the Complaint Against Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

The complaint states that Verma, along with other unnamed individuals, has committed offenses related to bribery with the intent to induce voters to exercise their electoral rights improperly. The charges reference multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, including sections 170, 318, 335, 336, and 340, which address bribery, fraudulent practices, and the creation of false documents.

The complaint details that the use of false documents to support the bribery scheme further complicates the situation, as it involves an intent to deceive the public by passing off fabricated documents as genuine.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma Bribe Allegations: ‘Impacts Democracy and Social Fabric’

The complainant emphasizes the broader societal consequences of such actions, stating that the bribing of voters poses a direct threat to the democratic and social fabric of the nation. The complaint condemns the use of ill-intentioned tactics that undermine the electoral process and hinder the fair execution of democratic rights.

“The bribing of voters not only degrades the political environment and jeopardizes the level playing field but also endangers the democratic and social fabric of our society,” the complaint reads. It further accuses Verma and the unnamed individuals of conspiring in a pre-planned manner to distort the electoral process.

