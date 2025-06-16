Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > Why Was A Hyderabad-Bound Lufthansa Flight Not Allowed To Land In India? Flight LH752 Returns To Base Mid-Air

Why Was A Hyderabad-Bound Lufthansa Flight Not Allowed To Land In India? Flight LH752 Returns To Base Mid-Air

Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was forced to return mid-air after being denied landing permission in India. Passengers were accommodated in Frankfurt as the rescheduled flight was set for the next morning.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 09:02:02 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A Lufthansa flight bound for Hyderabad from Frankfurt had to return mid-air on Sunday after authorities reportedly denied it landing permission in India.

Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, had taken off from Frankfurt at 14:14 local time and was scheduled to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Monday.

Flight Tracker Shows In-Flight Diversion

Flight data revealed that the aircraft reversed its course just hours after departure. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was reportedly informed of the return soon after take-off from Germany.

One of the passengers on board the flight, who was flying in from the United States to visit her mother in Hyderabad, told PTI that travelers were provided overnight accommodation in Frankfurt.

“We just landed back in Frankfurt about 15 minutes ago. We were told that Hyderabad did not grant landing permission,” she explained.

Smooth Flight, Sudden U-Turn

According to the same passenger, the flight was operating smoothly until an announcement was made roughly two hours into the journey, stating that the aircraft would be heading back to Frankfurt.

“At the airport, they’ve arranged hotel stays and informed us that we will be flying out again tomorrow morning at 10 am,” she added.

A spokesperson for Frankfurt Airport confirmed that LH752 had returned safely to its origin. “We can confirm the flight returned to Frankfurt Airport. For more specific details, passengers should reach out to the airline or the Federal Police,” the airport representative said. 

Tags: hyderabadlatest india newslufthansa
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?