Why Was A Hyderabad-Bound Lufthansa Flight Not Allowed To Land In India? Flight LH752 Returns To Base Mid-Air

A Lufthansa flight bound for Hyderabad from Frankfurt had to return mid-air on Sunday after authorities reportedly denied it landing permission in India.

Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, had taken off from Frankfurt at 14:14 local time and was scheduled to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Monday.

Flight Tracker Shows In-Flight Diversion

Flight data revealed that the aircraft reversed its course just hours after departure. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was reportedly informed of the return soon after take-off from Germany.

One of the passengers on board the flight, who was flying in from the United States to visit her mother in Hyderabad, told PTI that travelers were provided overnight accommodation in Frankfurt.

“We just landed back in Frankfurt about 15 minutes ago. We were told that Hyderabad did not grant landing permission,” she explained.

Smooth Flight, Sudden U-Turn

According to the same passenger, the flight was operating smoothly until an announcement was made roughly two hours into the journey, stating that the aircraft would be heading back to Frankfurt.

“At the airport, they’ve arranged hotel stays and informed us that we will be flying out again tomorrow morning at 10 am,” she added.

A spokesperson for Frankfurt Airport confirmed that LH752 had returned safely to its origin. “We can confirm the flight returned to Frankfurt Airport. For more specific details, passengers should reach out to the airline or the Federal Police,” the airport representative said.