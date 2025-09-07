‘Will Burn Your Face With Acid’: TMC MLA Threatens BJP Leader In Malda| Watch Video

In a dramatic turn, Malda district Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief and MLA Abdur Rahim Bakshi threatened to throw acid into the mouth of a BJP legislator at a public rally on Saturday night. The threat is coming at a time when West Bengal is witnessing growing political tensions before the state assembly polls.

While speaking to a rally protesting what his party had called “atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers” in other states, Mr. Bakshi pilloried BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, although he did not name him. He mentioned earlier remarks by Mr. Ghosh referring to migrant workers from Bengal as “Rohingyas” or “Bangladeshis,” and declared:

“The person shamelessly announcing that the 30 lakh migrant labourers of Bengal who are working outside are not Bengalis… they are Rohingyas, they are Bangladeshis… if I get to hear this from you once again, I will burn your voice to ashes with acid in your mouth. You should be aware that this is West Bengal. We Bengalis will never provide you with a platform to speak. I will burn your face with acid.”

"The person shamelessly announcing that the 30 lakh migrant labourers of Bengal who are working outside are not Bengalis… they are Rohingyas, they are Bangladeshis… if I get to hear this from you once again, I will burn your voice to ashes with acid in your mouth. You should be aware that this is West Bengal. We Bengalis will never provide you with a platform to speak. I will burn your face with acid."







This is not a new threat, previously Mr. Bakshi had threatened to cut off the hands and legs of BJP, CPI(M) and Congress leaders and workers and it was feared that political intimidation was escalating in the state.

Now, even with West Bengal bracing itself for bitter assembly elections, the comments have created a political firestorm, turning attention to TMC’s mode of treatment of opposition leaders and the issue of political etiquette in the state.

Mr. Bakshi also called upon the crowd to “bring down BJP flags” and socially boycott the party in Malda district.

The inflammatory remarks met with pointed condemnation from the BJP, with Khagen Murmu, MP for Malda Uttar, accusing the ruling party of encouraging a culture of violence and intimidation.”This is Trinamool Congress culture. Their work is to intimidate people.”. Such words are being uttered all the time at present in Malda. The TMC district president himself says these kinds of things just to be in the limelight. This fear that Trinamool will be defeated in the next assembly election is benefitting them,” Mr. Murmu said.

