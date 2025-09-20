Will India Witness the Partial Solar Eclipse On September 21, 2025? Here’s Everything You Need to Know!

So good news to sky watchers! On September 21, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will be taking place. But this is the snare, then you see you cannot do it in India. This splendid heavenly spectacle will be seen in the Southern Hemisphere, which covers such countries as Australia, New Zealand, some part of Antarctica and even the Pacific Ocean.

Why won’t we see it in India? All these depend on the route of the eclipse and the positioning and rotation of the Earth. India will just not be hit this time around by the shadow of the Moon.

But don’t worry! Although you might not be able to see it in the sky, you can watch what is going on at least on the internet. The eclipse will be broadcast on several websites and live streams and this way you will not miss out on this beautiful natural phenomenon.

That is why you can check your calendar and prepare to watch this fantastic event wherever you are!

Partial Solar Eclipse Details

Date: September 21, 2025

Type: Partial Solar Eclipse

Partial Solar Eclipse Timing (UTC): Eclipse begins: 17:29 UTC Maximum eclipse: 19:41 UTC Eclipse ends: 21:53 UTC

Peak obscuration: Approximately 85% of the Sun will be obscured by the Moon

Visibility

The eclipse will be visible from the Southern Hemisphere, including parts of: Australia New Zealand Antarctica Pacific Ocean Atlantic Ocean



India Cultural And Spiritual Significance Of The Partial Solar Eclipse

Did you hear that the eclipse is on the 21st of September 2025, the final day of Pitru Paksha? It is a special 16-day time during which individuals celebrate their ancestors through prayers and rituals.

Eclipses hold a lot of spiritual significance in Hindu tradition and are regarded as periods of contemplation and purification. But this time no Sutak period (period when special rites are not performed) or special restrictions are needed because this eclipse is not going to be visible in India.

Nevertheless, it is a good time to bond on the spiritual level, honor the memory of beloved ones, and feel peace inside one.

How And Where To Watch The Eclipse Safely

As this eclipse will not occur in India, I do not need special precautions here. But when you do find yourself where you can see it, do keep in mind, never look right at the sun, not unless you have some protection over your eyes!

Eclipse glasses or a solar viewer should be used to protect your eyes.

To the people in India who are looking forward to see the action, do not fear! It is still possible to watch this great event live in streams on YouTube and other platforms. You should grab a bowl of popcorn, sit down, and watch the cosmic entertainment as you are comfortable in any location!

